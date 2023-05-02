Phoenix MT4 Telegram Notifier

Phoenix MT4 Telegram Notifier is a trading utility that integrates with both MetaTrader4 and Telegram. The utility publishes all your trades as signals in your channels or groups. This allows you to track in real time what is happening with your account via Telegram.


Notifications for:

  • Opened order
  • Closed order
  • Modified order


Parameters:

  • Telegram Bot Token - create a bot on Telegram and get a token
  • Telegram Chat Id  - input your Telegram group/channel Id
  • Notify for opened order - notifies when order is opened
  • Notify for pending order - notifies when pending order is placed
  • Notify for modified order - notifies when existing order is modified
  • Notify for closed/canceled order - notifies when order is closed/canceled 
  • Symbol Filter - notifies only for orders related to the specified symbols in the list
  • Send screenshot - sends a screenshot every time an event occurs

How to setup guide:


What to expect in the future:

  • Alerts
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Welcome to Phoenix EA Generator MQL4! Welcome to the freedom of setting the rules and creating your own EA. Our mission is to provide you the tools you need to build your winning strategy. If you are tired of using EAs with unknown algorithms, if you have trading ideas you want to build, test and optimize, if you want an EA that is only watching the market and notifying you when certain conditions are met - than Phoenix EA Generator is the EA you are looking for. The EA has 2 modes : "Make trade
FREE
Phoenix Return
Petar Krastev
3.67 (3)
Experts
This expert is based on a custom-made indicator combined with price action signals. The combination of our indicator mixed with PA gives wonderful results. Expert adviser is optimized for GBPUSD and EURUSD. It works independently of the timeframe. Features: Low drawdown Small stop-loss No Martingale strategy No Grid strategy Scalping Small secure trades Volatility detection * Works with all brokers which apply to: Fast execution (market execution) Good liquidity (no spikes in the spread dur
Phoenix MT4 Discord Notifier
Petar Krastev
Utilities
Phoenix MT4 Discord Notifier is a trading utility that integrates with both MetaTrader4 and Discord. The utility publishes all your trades as signals in your channels or groups. This allows you to track in real time what is happening with your account via Discord . Notifications for : Opened order Closed order Modified order Parameters : Discord Webhook - Discord webhook which will be used for receiving the info Discord Bot name - Bot name in Discord server/channel Notify for opened order - no
Phoenix AI Scalper
Petar Krastev
Experts
This expert is based on a custom-made indicator combined with price action signals. The combination of our indicator mixed with PA gives wonderful results. Expert adviser is optimized for GBPUSD and EURUSD. It works independently of the timeframe. Features: Low drawdown Small stop-loss No Martingale strategy No Grid strategy Scalping Small secure trades Volatility detection * Works with all brokers which apply to: Fast execution (market execution) Good liquidity (no spikes in the spread dur
Phoenix MT5 Telegram Notifier
Petar Krastev
Utilities
Phoenix MT5 Telegram Notifier is a trading utility that integrates with both MetaTrader5 and Telegram. The utility publishes all your trades as signals in your channels or groups. This allows you to track in real time what is happening with your account via Telegram. Notifications for : Opened order Closed order Modified order Parameters : Telegram Bot Token - create a bot on Telegram and get a token Telegram Chat Id  - input your Telegram group/channel Id Notify for opened order - notifies wh
Phoenix MT5 Discord Notifier
Petar Krastev
Utilities
Phoenix MT5 Discord Notifier is a trading utility that integrates with both MetaTrader5 and Discord. The utility publishes all your trades as signals in your channels or groups. This allows you to track in real time what is happening with your account via Discord . Notifications for : Opened order Closed order Modified order Parameters : Discord Webhook - Discord webhook which will be used for receiving the info Discord Bot name - Bot name in Discord server/channel Notify for opened order - no
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