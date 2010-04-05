Phoenix MT5 Discord Notifier

Phoenix MT5 Discord Notifier is a trading utility that integrates with both MetaTrader5 and Discord. The utility publishes all your trades as signals in your channels or groups. This allows you to track in real time what is happening with your account via Discord .


Notifications for:

  • Opened order
  • Closed order
  • Modified order


Parameters:

  • Discord Webhook - Discord webhook which will be used for receiving the info
  • Discord Bot name - Bot name in Discord server/channel
  • Notify for opened order - notifies when order is opened
  • Notify for pending order - notifies when pending order is placed
  • Notify for modified order - notifies when existing order is modified
  • Notify for closed/canceled order - notifies when order is closed/canceled 
  • Symbol Filter - notifies only for orders related to the specified symbols in the list
  • Send screenshot - sends a screenshot every time an event occurs
    •  

How to setup guide:


What to expect in the future:

  • Alerts

Recommended products
Phoenix MT5 Telegram Notifier
Petar Krastev
Utilities
Phoenix MT5 Telegram Notifier is a trading utility that integrates with both MetaTrader5 and Telegram. The utility publishes all your trades as signals in your channels or groups. This allows you to track in real time what is happening with your account via Telegram. Notifications for : Opened order Closed order Modified order Parameters : Telegram Bot Token - create a bot on Telegram and get a token Telegram Chat Id  - input your Telegram group/channel Id Notify for opened order - notifies wh
Lycan
Leo Carlo Bermudez
5 (1)
Experts
Lycan is an automated S calping system optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader platform. The EA does not use grid or martingale recovery methods. It applies volatility-based stop loss protection and rule-based filters (spread, news, and session) to select scalp trade opportunities using confirmed breakout strength, rather than relying on high-frequency or recovery-based entries. Live Monitoring: Signal tracked on a Non-ECN, high-spread broker account.(NY Open Session Only) Monitor here:
FREE
Deposit defender MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
The utility is designed to save funds on your trading account. There is support for three levels of minimum equity and free margin. For each level, you can set partial (by a certain percentage) or complete closing of all market orders. The partial close percentage is applied for each order separately based on its current size (i.e. the size at the time the equity or free margin reaches the appropriate level). Upon reaching the last third level, the utility can close all charts, which will make i
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
Hendrawanto Kobis
Experts
Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
PivotBreak Pro
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
For ECN Accounts Optimized .set files available for serious traders. Add me as a friend and DM for access. Remember to turn on all days to true in inputs Looking for clean, high-probability entries without the noise? PivotBreak Pro is engineered to capitalize on institutional breakout behavior at key swing levels — where real moves begin. Core Edge • Identifies validated pivot highs & lows with structural confirmation • Executes breakout entries using pending orders (no chasing price) • Ali
Iconic BTC AI
Maurice Prang
5 (1)
Experts
ICONIC BTC AI+ | SYNAPSE.PHENOTYPE S6 ENGINE (Version 15.00) Launch Pricing Current price: 499 USD. Available licenses: 10. Next price tier: 599 USD. Final price: 1699 USD. Early access pricing reflects the current phase of the product release. Pricing will step up as the license contingent closes and subsequent tiers open. There is no scheduled date after which the current price remains available. Bitcoin is not a Forex pair. It does not behave like gold, does not respect session boundaries th
KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
Indicators
Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
Ava 3
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
5 (1)
Experts
AvA 3 SET files AvA 3 - HELLENIC: Dynamic Multi-Module Trading System AvA 3 - HELLENIC is a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for serious forex traders seeking exceptional versatility and precision in automated trading. This powerful EA integrates multiple trading modules within a flexible framework, delivering a complete trading solution adaptable to diverse market conditions. At its core, AvA 3 - HELLENIC features four specialized trading modules - ALPHA, BETA, GAMMA, and
Itrade Manager
Nestor Smill Soler Olivero
Utilities
Itrade manager expert advisor (EA) is a type of software that can be programmed to perform a variety of tasks related to managing trades in the financial markets. Some of the ways in which the Itrade manager EA can help you trade better include: Itrade manager EA can automatically modify, and close trades based on predefined rules and conditions, freeing you up to focus on other aspects of your trading strategy. Managing risk: Itrade manager EA can help you manage risk by placing stop-loss and t
BlueBoat Fimathe PrimeCycle
Sebastian Wehrfritz
Indicators
BlueBoat – Prime Cycle is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes market cycles based on the Fimathe cycle model (Marcelo Ferreira) . It identifies and displays historic and live cycle structures such as CA, C1, C2, C3, etc., helping traders understand the rhythm and timing of price movement across multiple sessions. This tool is ideal for manual analysis or as a supporting signal in discretionary strategies. Key Features Historical Cycle Analysis – Backtest and visualize as many
Argo Gold Edition MT5
Encho Enev
Experts
Hello traders! I present to you Argo Gold Edition MT5 - an expert built for gold trading, which is tailored to the specifics of gold movements on international markets. The basis of its logic is that it follows profitable patterns drawn from past periods. Mathematical algorithms are based on the correlation between the values of the indicators used and the corresponding movement of the price of gold. The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicators
== LT RAINBOW TREND - THE TREND INDICATOR WITH 36 MOVING AVERAGES == OVERVIEW LT Rainbow Trend is an advanced technical trend analysis indicator that utilizes 36 simultaneous Moving Averages with a smart color system (Rainbow). Developed for traders who want to trade in the direction of the main trend with maximum visual clarity, the indicator transforms the complexity of multi-timeframe analysis into a simple, colorful, and highly intuitive visualization. Ideal for traders who understand that
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – The Ultimate Trading Revolution Has Arrived! “The real power of trading lies in seeing what others miss. NeoPips Engine doesn’t follow the market — it masters it.” About NeoPips Engine EA: Your Intelligent Trading Ally NeoPips Engine EA is not your average trading robot. It’s a multi-dimensional, AI-optimized expert advisor crafted for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and long-term performance. Unlike outdated bots with rigid rules, NeoPips Engine is a livin
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR with 2 Moving Averages" for MT5, No Repaint. - WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping. - "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of WPR oscillator. - Indicator gives opportunities to see the price corrections very early. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any time-frame. - You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures. - With PC and Mobile alerts on WP
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rou
CloseAll n Change TP SL All Orders in 1 Sec
Panthita Aichoi
Utilities
Close All and Change Take Profit and Stop Loss All Orders. Main Features     Ability to Close All Orders the Symbol you put this EA.     Ability to Change Take Profit to All Order.     Ability to Change Stop Loss to All Order.     Show Order count.     Show Average price with info and Horizontal Line.     Show lot open.     Show Price diff from average to price now     Show broken price with info and Horizontal Line.     Easy to use . How to use Close All (Symbol) PC : you can click on CloseAl
Galaxy Elegance
Gezani Paulus Nkuna
Experts
G.X.L (GALAXY ELEGANCE) Product Overview G.X.L is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that operates based on price action analysis. The system processes real-time market data to identify trading opportunities. It provides information and recommendations aligned with user-defined trading preferences. Core Functionality The robot analyzes price movements without relying on traditional lagging indicators. It focuses on current market structure, including swing points and fractals, to determ
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Indicators
About the Indicator This indicator is based on Monte carlo simulations on the closing prices of a financial instrument. By definition, Monte carlo is a statistical technique used to model the probability of different outcomes in  a process that involves random numbers based on previously observed outcomes. How does it Work? This indicator generates multiple price scenarios for a security by modelling random price changes over time based on historical data. Each simulation trial uses random vari
Metatrader TG
Marco Solzi
Utilities
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to monitor trades on MetaTrader 5 and send notifications to one or more Telegram channels. It supports configurable messages, filters by symbol and magic number, and handles free trade signals on selected days. It also offers daily, weekly, and monthly trade reports. Features: - Sends notifications of trade openings, closings, and breakeven adjustments - Configurable message content, including simplified TP/SL/BE notifications with RR calculations - O
Manual Trade Panel PRO for MT5
Pawel Lichota
Utilities
Manual Trade Panel PRO for MT5 Product name **Manual Trade Panel PRO for MT5** Short description Advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 with BUY/SELL and BUY LIMIT/SELL LIMIT execution, balance-based lot sizing, automatic SL/TP, Break Even, trailing stop, partial close, candle timer, and open position pips counter. Full sales description **Manual Trade Panel PRO for MT5** is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for manual and semi-automatic trading in MetaTrader 5. The EA creates a c
Flow All in One Hotkey Tool for Manual Traders
Kaede Koyama
Utilities
Flow – Hotkey Tool for Discretionary Traders Take full control of MT5 with your keyboard and mouse. Flow is a powerful hotkey-based assistant designed specifically for discretionary traders who want to place orders, draw tools, and operate charts with speed and precision. No more right-click menus or wasting time. Just trade. Key Features Order Execution Place pending Buy/Sell orders (limit or stop) instantly with just a mouse click. Stop Loss and Take Profit lines are automatically attac
Visual Trade Manager
Fouad Tanjaoui
Utilities
Visual Trade Manager for MT5 is an interactive trade execution and position management tool designed for traders who want fast chart-based control over risk and execution. The panel provides a visual trade box with entry, stop and target lines directly on the chart. Position size is calculated from the selected risk percentage, and the tool supports both market execution and pending order placement. Main features - BUY and SELL switching directly from chart buttons - Draggable Entry, Stop and
Smart Harvest XAU
Endra Setiyanto
Experts
SMART HARVEST XAU: The Advanced Retracement Stop Grid SMART HARVEST XAU is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered to capitalize on market retracements and price corrections. Unlike traditional, high-risk Averaging or Martingale systems that blindly open market orders against strong trends, this EA employs a highly sophisticated Smart Trailing Pending Grid strategy. By utilizing dynamic Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders that intelligently trail the current market price, the EA
InfoRisk
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
Info tool helps to estimate the current risks of open positions and orders. It allows to analyze open positions or/and pending orders, also there are USD/Percentage modes. Expands the margin load and the share of profit participation for individual positions. Информационная панель помогает оценить текущие риски по открытым позициям и ордерам. Есть возможность отдельного анализа рисков по позициям/отложенным ордерам, а также в режимах USD/Percentage. Раскладывает маржинальную нагрузку и долю учас
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy.    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.    Whether you're a scal
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Utilities
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
Utilities
Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal. Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
More from author
Phoenix EA Generator MQL4
Petar Krastev
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Phoenix EA Generator MQL4! Welcome to the freedom of setting the rules and creating your own EA. Our mission is to provide you the tools you need to build your winning strategy. If you are tired of using EAs with unknown algorithms, if you have trading ideas you want to build, test and optimize, if you want an EA that is only watching the market and notifying you when certain conditions are met - than Phoenix EA Generator is the EA you are looking for. The EA has 2 modes : "Make trade
FREE
Phoenix Return
Petar Krastev
3.67 (3)
Experts
This expert is based on a custom-made indicator combined with price action signals. The combination of our indicator mixed with PA gives wonderful results. Expert adviser is optimized for GBPUSD and EURUSD. It works independently of the timeframe. Features: Low drawdown Small stop-loss No Martingale strategy No Grid strategy Scalping Small secure trades Volatility detection * Works with all brokers which apply to: Fast execution (market execution) Good liquidity (no spikes in the spread dur
Phoenix MT4 Telegram Notifier
Petar Krastev
Utilities
Phoenix MT4 Telegram Notifier is a trading utility that integrates with both MetaTrader4 and Telegram. The utility publishes all your trades as signals in your channels or groups. This allows you to track in real time what is happening with your account via Telegram. Notifications for : Opened order Closed order Modified order Parameters : Telegram Bot Token - create a bot on Telegram and get a token Telegram Chat Id  - input your Telegram group/channel Id Notify for opened order - notifies wh
Phoenix MT4 Discord Notifier
Petar Krastev
Utilities
Phoenix MT4 Discord Notifier is a trading utility that integrates with both MetaTrader4 and Discord. The utility publishes all your trades as signals in your channels or groups. This allows you to track in real time what is happening with your account via Discord . Notifications for : Opened order Closed order Modified order Parameters : Discord Webhook - Discord webhook which will be used for receiving the info Discord Bot name - Bot name in Discord server/channel Notify for opened order - no
Phoenix AI Scalper
Petar Krastev
Experts
This expert is based on a custom-made indicator combined with price action signals. The combination of our indicator mixed with PA gives wonderful results. Expert adviser is optimized for GBPUSD and EURUSD. It works independently of the timeframe. Features: Low drawdown Small stop-loss No Martingale strategy No Grid strategy Scalping Small secure trades Volatility detection * Works with all brokers which apply to: Fast execution (market execution) Good liquidity (no spikes in the spread dur
Phoenix MT5 Telegram Notifier
Petar Krastev
Utilities
Phoenix MT5 Telegram Notifier is a trading utility that integrates with both MetaTrader5 and Telegram. The utility publishes all your trades as signals in your channels or groups. This allows you to track in real time what is happening with your account via Telegram. Notifications for : Opened order Closed order Modified order Parameters : Telegram Bot Token - create a bot on Telegram and get a token Telegram Chat Id  - input your Telegram group/channel Id Notify for opened order - notifies wh
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review