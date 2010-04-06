Auto Percentage TP SL

The Auto Percentage SL TP is not taking any trade! It was made especially for Proptrading Challenges like FTMO, Myforexfunds, Fundednext and many more. Most Propfirms ban your funded Live-Account if you do not set SL and TP soon after the trade.

It is a tool to help setting automatically TP and SL based on given percentage in settings. You can add e.g. 1% risk for a trade and it sets the stop loss to 1% from your balance. Same with stop loss, which is default also 1%. But these values can be change in settings.

Settings:

All pairs (yes/no) - Alle opened trades or just the chartsymbol

TP percentage - Profit in %

Sl percentage - Risk in %



