The range indicator means the average daily price movement. For convenience, it is visually displayed on the charts, but with the H4 timeframe and below. The indicator is redrawn daily and the gaps are included in the calculation. An additional dotted line means 80% of the daily movement passed. An important tool in the arsenal of a professional trader or someone who wants to become one.

PrimeTools is a series of products designed for correct and professional trading.

[PrimeTools Levels | PrimeTools Range]





Panel