PrimeTools Range

The range indicator means the average daily price movement. For convenience, it is visually displayed on the charts, but with the H4 timeframe and below. The indicator is redrawn daily and the gaps are included in the calculation. An additional dotted line means 80% of the daily movement passed. An important tool in the arsenal of a professional trader or someone who wants to become one.

PrimeTools is a series of products designed for correct and professional trading.

Panel

  • Shows ATR in absolute values ​​or in pips.
  • Shows the limits of the range in absolute value, pips or price.
  • Change ATR type or range limits with a mouse click.
  • Dark and light themes and 3 scales.
  • Scaling is adaptive to the chart size.


ATR Calculation

  • Classic - standard ATR.
  • No paranormal bars - an improved ATR that doesn't include too small or too big bars in calculation. The main method used by professionals.
  • Modified - personal modification, improved ATR without paranormal bars, with exponential average instead of normal.


Input parameters

  • ATR period - period for ATR calculation.
  • ATR type - ATR calculation type.
  • 80% line - enable or disable the 80% line.
  • Top line color - top lines color.
  • Bottom line color - bottom lines color.
  • Panel state - enable or disable the panel.
  • Panel theme - dark or light panel theme.
  • Panel size - panel size.
  • ATR type on the panel - ATR type displays on the panel.
  • Range type on the panel - range type displays on the panel.


Recensioni 2
PRIMUS GRANT
289
PRIMUS GRANT 2024.02.12 20:48 
 

It just works.

Martin Brown
802
Martin Brown 2023.08.15 20:09 
 

Excellent. Very useful.

