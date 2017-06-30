Helios

Expert Advisor based on the statistical analysis of price data.


Why Helios?

  • No risky trading strategies.
  • Works with 4 and 5-digit quotes.
  • Multiple risk management profiles.
  • No sudden deposit loss.
  • Option to trade a fixed lot.
  • Artificial intelligence processes the statistical analysis data.
  • Few input parameters.
  • No need to configure and optimize - the genetic algorithm has already done it for you.


How to use?

  1. Attach Helios to 6 charts with the M15 timeframe set: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD.
  2. Configure risk, spread and slippage.
  3. Allow trading.


Input parameters

  • Risk - risk management profile.
  • Fix lot - fixed lot size. Works only when setting the "Fix lot" profile in Risk.
  • Max spread - maximum allowed spread for opening a deal. If your current spread is greater than this value, the order will not be sent.
  • Max slippage - maximum allowed slippage.


The difference between different risk profiles

The number of trades does not depend on the risk profile, it only affects the volumes. Thus, different profiles require different minimum deposit. It is recommended to use a deposit of 1000 or higher for Insane or Fix lot (0.01), up to 30 000 for Safety. If you do not have such a deposit, use cent accounts.

Profiles above Medium are profiles with increased risks. Be careful with it and reverse part of the profit.


Important

  • Be careful with the risk levels above Medium! The EA maximizes the profits at high risk levels, but puts the deposit at a greater risk.
  • The EA is based on statistical analysis, so the trading results will approach the theoretical results only with a large number of deals (according to the law of large numbers). The EA may bring a loss one month and generate great profit the next month. Therefore, it is recommended to use it on 6 currency pairs simultaneously in order to increase the number of trades and to diversify income.
  • Helios opens 1-3 deals on one currency pair per week.
  • The EA does not modify the deals and does not place pending orders, so it can be turned off at any time without harm.
  • Please make sure that your account supports hedging. The EA is not based on hedging strategies, but it can accumulate multiple independent order on one currency pair.

If you have any questions, please contact me.

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