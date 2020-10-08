Hilo Activator Complete

This is a complete HiLo activator indicator. A trend guide indicator capable of signaling when the trend is changing, thus ensuring greater assertiveness in the entries. For the periods M30, M15 and M5 we recommend the setup: HiLo Periods 27, MA Method Exponential. For H1 or above, we recomend the setup: Hilo Periods 13, MA Method Smoothed.

-- Periods Control

-- MA Smoothing Type Control

-- MA Line Width Control

Recommended products
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Adjustable Fractals mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT4 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Candle Countdown MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT4 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator HTF Ichimoku for MT4. Ichimoku indicator is   one of the most powerful trend indicators . H TF means -   H igher TimeFrame. This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders as well as combination with Price Action entries. HTF Ichimoku  Indicator allows you to attach Ichimoku from higher timeframe to your current chart. Up trend   - red line above blue one (and both lines are above cloud) /  Down trend   - red line below blue one  (and both lines are below cloud). Open BUY
LordChannel
Igor Pereira Calil
Indicators
LordChannel is an indicator for META TRADER 4 for all forex pairs and financial market metals. The indicator is used to make detections of high/low channels, implementing a technical analysis on possible breakouts and making correct order entries. LordChannel sends signals such as buy and sell in the graphical analysis, it is important to emphasize that the importance of these signals are safe in TIME FRAMES M30, H1, H4. The indicator was created for using bullish/downtrend channels to compl
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Indicators
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
4 (6)
Indicators
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
More from author
XFibo Auto Fibonacci
Welinton Dos Reis Goncalves
5 (1)
Indicators
Use with disciplined risk management. Fibonacci entry system based on the golden zone 38.2 - 61.8 where the entry is confirmed at 23.6 with indications of Take Profit 3:1. Automatically plotted Fibonacci contains retracement and expansion Fibonacci in a single indicator. Up to 77% win rate with this system. FTMO challenge pass with 0.50% risk and 1.50% R:R.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review