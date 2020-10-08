Hilo Activator Complete
- Indicators
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Welinton Dos Reis GoncalvesI have been working for 8 years with financial planning, budgeting, business plans and commercial strategy. I have been operating Forex since 2014 and now I start the Xcution FX project to share a part of the experience I have acquired along this journey. Good trades to all!
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 5
This is a complete HiLo activator indicator. A trend guide indicator capable of signaling when the trend is changing, thus ensuring greater assertiveness in the entries. For the periods M30, M15 and M5 we recommend the setup: HiLo Periods 27, MA Method Exponential. For H1 or above, we recomend the setup: Hilo Periods 13, MA Method Smoothed.
-- Periods Control
-- MA Smoothing Type Control
-- MA Line Width Control