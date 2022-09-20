XFibo Auto Fibonacci

Use with disciplined risk management.
  • Fibonacci entry system based on the golden zone 38.2 - 61.8 where the entry is confirmed at 23.6 with indications of Take Profit 3:1.
  • Automatically plotted Fibonacci contains retracement and expansion Fibonacci in a single indicator.
  • Up to 77% win rate with this system.
  • FTMO challenge pass with 0.50% risk and 1.50% R:R.














Erwin Fonke
Erwin Fonke 2025.01.18 10:52 
 

Great product. This tool helps my trading alot. I combina this tools with a other tool i use to make great chooses. The only thing i dont like about this product is that it's extending his range, but i understand why because when the trend is going more down or up the fib also extents. Besides that its great!

Erwin Fonke
Erwin Fonke 2025.01.18 10:52 
 

Great product. This tool helps my trading alot. I combina this tools with a other tool i use to make great chooses. The only thing i dont like about this product is that it's extending his range, but i understand why because when the trend is going more down or up the fib also extents. Besides that its great!

