Historical Pivot Zones

Historical Pivot Zones is a clean support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 4.

The indicator automatically draws important price zones from previous market ranges, helping you see where price may react, reject, break out, or continue. Instead of manually marking higher-timeframe levels every day, Historical Pivot Zones gives you a structured map directly on your chart.

It is designed for traders who use support and resistance, range levels, market structure, breakouts, pullbacks, and price reaction zones.

The indicator can be used for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, and higher-timeframe analysis. It includes different modes for different trading styles, so you can keep the chart simple while still having useful levels in front of you.

Main features:

  • Automatic support and resistance zones

  • Previous range high and low areas

  • Midline levels between zones

  • Projection zones above and below price

  • Scalp, Intraday, Long-Term, and Position modes

  • Automatic mode selection based on timeframe

  • Manual mode option

  • Optional ATR-based zone width

  • One-click buttons to show or hide zones and midlines

  • Clean chart layout

  • Non-repainting historical levels

Historical Pivot Zones is not a signal indicator and it does not place trades for you. It is a chart structure tool designed to help you plan trades around important price areas.

Use it to find possible entry areas, target areas, rejection zones, breakout levels, and places where price may slow down or react.

For best results, combine the zones with your own confirmation, risk management, and trading strategy.


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MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Kijun Retest Pro identifies high-probability continuation signals on any instrument and timeframe, marking each opportunity directly on your chart with a clear arrow. Signals are generated when specific market conditions align across multiple internal checks. A cyan appears below the bar for buy signals, a red above the bar for sell signals. Signals never repaint All signals are calculated on fully closed bars only. An arrow that appears will never move or disappear. What you see on historic
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