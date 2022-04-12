AK Capital Opening Range Breakout with targets

5

Offer 249 down from 350 for the next 1 copies. then back to 350 $


Are you tired of using outdated indicators that leave you guessing where to set your profit targets? Look no further than the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator.

This powerful tool is backed by a US patent and has already helped countless traders pass funded challenges like FTMO. We use it daily on our prop traders and internal funds, and now it's available to you as well.

The calculation behind the indicator is incredibly accurate, giving you day trading levels and profit targets. 

But that's not all - the indicator also gives you support and resistance levels, scalping levels, and even an indecision line to help you make informed decisions. 


With the new update I added premarket high and lows with incredible accurate profit targets. Before the orb is active start banking with breakouts of the white high Orville to the orange profit targets. 



Set the time to opening 9:30 - 10:00

Set the plotting time from 10:00 - market close

Set the Profit Targets anywhere from 1.5 to 3 on your risk levels

Set the right GMT difference. 

use it on 1-5 Minutes time frame

DONE ... now start banking

Reviews 4
ZofiaMarkiewicz
39
ZofiaMarkiewicz 2023.08.12 14:52 
 

ORB is one of the things you MUST have for scalping and extras for trend trading. It includes very precise lines including fibo's, profit taking, pre-market lows and highs. I use it trading CFD including US30 and US100 and also really respects for FX pairs. It aligns with other indictors I use perfectly, bonus it helps with my entries & exits. Now feels so bare without ORB so have brought it for life. Thank you!!

Dawid1784
94
Dawid1784 2023.04.27 13:10 
 

If you understnad how it works, you would love it. It's simple and easy to learn you only need patience. Inclusive the other products here, you trade like a pro.

parvebagga26
34
parvebagga26 2022.04.26 08:08 
 

I love it! Exactly what I needed! Helps get my entries and exits on time, finally finding a strategy that is working in different market conditions! Thank you!

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The TTM Squeeze is a trading strategy developed by John Carter of Trade the Markets that uses the combination of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels to identify periods of low volatility, followed by periods of high volatility. The strategy is based on the principle that low volatility periods are typically followed by high volatility periods and is used to identify potential trading opportunities. When the Bollinger Bands move inside the Keltner Channels, it is referred to as a squeeze, and i
FREE
AK CAP Toolbox
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
the AK CAP toolbox free to use; it includes the same indicators we use for our daily trading and we think the simpler the better. Lightweight indicator for use on all timeframes.  that includes VWAP with vwap value indicator on top right.  3 EMA: FAST, MEDIUM, SLOW the candle timer to show how much time left in a candle.  colors and positions are fully customizable.  enjoy
FREE
AK Capital Backtest panel
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (3)
Utilities
backtester buttons for testing strategies in the MT5 strategy tester.  load up strategy tester then click on visual test and once visual tester opened apply any chart template you'd like. To update the chart pause the visual tester and apply templates, colors and such like the normal chart. On the settings you can choose lot size and take profit and stop loss.  Enjoy
FREE
AKCAP Trend Analyzer
AK Capital Markets Limited
Indicators
Long Term trend analyzer according to proprierty Algorithm and multiple EMA. Works best on H1-H4 Time Frame. We are using this indicator in our Main Fund. Ready to use.  - Setup in any Pair, Equity - H1-H4 Timeframe - Best during main Trading times like Asian-European-American Time - NON REPAINTING Analyze long term trend. Comes with Alarm, Notifications, Push Signals. Get a signal and enter the Markets. 
FREE
AK CAP Toolbox MT4
AK Capital Markets Limited
Indicators
the AK CAP toolbox free to use; it includes the same indicators we use for our daily trading and we think the simpler the better. Lightweight indicator for use on all timeframes.  that includes VWAP with vwap value indicator on top right.  3 EMA: FAST, MEDIUM, SLOW the candle timer to show how much time left in a candle.  colors and positions are fully customizable.  enjoy
FREE
AK CAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
Utilities
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. An
Opening Range Breakout with targets
AK Capital Markets Limited
Indicators
Offer 249 down from 350 for the next 3 copies. then back to 350 $ Are you tired of using outdated indicators that leave you guessing where to set your profit targets? Look no further than the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator. This powerful tool is backed by a US patent and has already helped countless traders pass funded challenges like FTMO. We use it daily on our prop traders and internal funds, and now it's available to you as well. The calculation behind the indicator is incredibly a
AKCAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (3)
Utilities
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. And
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ZofiaMarkiewicz
39
ZofiaMarkiewicz 2023.08.12 14:52 
 

ORB is one of the things you MUST have for scalping and extras for trend trading. It includes very precise lines including fibo's, profit taking, pre-market lows and highs. I use it trading CFD including US30 and US100 and also really respects for FX pairs. It aligns with other indictors I use perfectly, bonus it helps with my entries & exits. Now feels so bare without ORB so have brought it for life. Thank you!!

AK Capital Markets Limited
6004
Reply from developer Alexander Atilla Kallai 2023.08.19 17:51
Thank you so much Zofia for taking the time to review the ORB. I hope you have many successful days with the orb. As always don’t hesitate to ask any questions you may have or any ideas to make it even better. Thank you again and happy banking
Dawid1784
94
Dawid1784 2023.04.27 13:10 
 

If you understnad how it works, you would love it. It's simple and easy to learn you only need patience. Inclusive the other products here, you trade like a pro.

AK Capital Markets Limited
6004
Reply from developer Alexander Atilla Kallai 2023.06.17 11:11
thank you dawid for taking the time and writing a review. very happy the indicator works out for you and making bank. I wish you lots of profits and success on your trading with the orb. thank you again for buying the orb
Roviixs
39
Roviixs 2022.12.13 22:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AK Capital Markets Limited
6004
Reply from developer Alexander Atilla Kallai 2022.12.13 23:36
thank you for the review and welcome to the ORB cult. Once you're hooked on the ORB there is no way back ;) wish you loads of trading profits and success with the tool. Thank you again
parvebagga26
34
parvebagga26 2022.04.26 08:08 
 

I love it! Exactly what I needed! Helps get my entries and exits on time, finally finding a strategy that is working in different market conditions! Thank you!

AK Capital Markets Limited
6004
Reply from developer Alexander Atilla Kallai 2022.04.26 19:11
thanks for the good review. hope you keep banking
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