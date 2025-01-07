Chart Refresher

Chart Refresher EA is a simple yet powerful tool for many traders struggling with repainting EAs and indicators. These tools often recalculate and change their visualized graphics upon chart refresh or timeframe switching, leading to misleading trading signals.

The Chart Refresher EA is designed to periodically switch between chart timeframes in the blink of an eye, ensuring that all attached indicators and EA graphics remain currently fresh and recalculated. This allows the trading tools to function properly and helps traders avoid incorrect signals.

Main Settings:

  • Time interval for switching (in seconds): Defines the duration of the switch between the selected timeframes.
  • Cycle interval (in minutes): Determines the time between refresh cycles. The cycle starts at the first time divisible by the selected interval after setting up the EA.
    • Example: If a 15-minute interval is selected and the current time is 13:50 PM, the cycle will start at 14:00 and continue executing every 15 minutes.
  • First timeframe to switch to: Regardless of the current timeframe, the refresh cycle will start by switching to this timeframe.
  • Second timeframe to switch to: The refresh cycle will end on this timeframe

Demo video: https://youtu.be/T81WAHKlqx8

Happy trading!

      

