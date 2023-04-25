AKCAP Squeeze

The TTM Squeeze is a trading strategy developed by John Carter of Trade the Markets that uses the combination of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels to identify periods of low volatility, followed by periods of high volatility. The strategy is based on the principle that low volatility periods are typically followed by high volatility periods and is used to identify potential trading opportunities. When the Bollinger Bands move inside the Keltner Channels, it is referred to as a squeeze, and it indicates a period of low volatility. The TTM Squeeze indicator also includes a histogram and a momentum line, which can be used to confirm the direction of the breakout when the squeeze is released. The TTM Squeeze is often used in conjunction with other technical indicators such as the stochastic oscillator to confirm potential trades.





-updated for faster calculations on short time frames



