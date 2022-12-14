Opening Range Breakout with targets

Offer 249 down from 350 for the next 3 copies. then back to 350 $


Are you tired of using outdated indicators that leave you guessing where to set your profit targets? Look no further than the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator.

This powerful tool is backed by a US patent and has already helped countless traders pass funded challenges like FTMO. We use it daily on our prop traders and internal funds, and now it's available to you as well.

The calculation behind the indicator is incredibly accurate, giving you reliable day trading levels and profit targets. 

But that's not all - the indicator also gives you support and resistance levels, scalping levels, and even an indecision line to help you make informed decisions.

As an added bonus, when you purchase the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator, you'll get exclusive free access to our discord day trading group. This group is filled with experienced traders who are eager to share their knowledge and insights with you. You'll be able to ask questions, get feedback on your trades, and even share your own ideas with the community.


Set the time to opening 9:30 - 10:00

Set the plotting time from 10:00 - market close

Set the Profit Targets anywhere from 1.5 to 3 on your risk levels

Set the right GMT difference. 

use it on 1-5 Minutes time frame

DONE ... now start banking


MT 5 version found here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80213

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FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
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