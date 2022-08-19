Object Manager

5

Use this software to browse through all objects within the chart and look at them comfortably.

Also, you can look at the list of global variables and search and delete them . The same you can do with charts and indicators.

You can search in objects names and object descriptions to find the object you are interested in.

This is definitely an improvement to what is available in Mt4.

You type what you are interested in , then press Search button.

You can move to next and previous search results. Not all results displayed at the same time. 

You can delete objects/global variables/charts/indicators.




Reviews 1
lampaal
248
lampaal 2022.08.27 18:07 
 

Very good tool

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lampaal
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lampaal 2022.08.27 18:07 
 

Very good tool

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