Object Manager

5

Use this software to browse through all objects within the chart and look at them comfortably.

Also, you can look at the list of global variables and search and delete them . The same you can do with charts and indicators.

You can search in objects names and object descriptions to find the object you are interested in.

This is definitely an improvement to what is available in Mt4.

You type what you are interested in , then press Search button.

You can move to next and previous search results. Not all results displayed at the same time. 

You can delete objects/global variables/charts/indicators.




Avis 1
lampaal
239
lampaal 2022.08.27 18:07 
 

Very good tool

Produits recommandés
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator
Darius Hans Lischka
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Êtes-vous prêt à devenir le Sherlock Holmes du trading forex ? ️‍️ Nous vous présentons l'outil ultime pour le trading : l'indicateur ** Lisek Levels and Channels ** !!! Oubliez le jonglage avec plusieurs indicateurs comme dans un numéro de cirque. Nous avons emballé tout ce dont vous avez besoin dans un spectacle impressionnant : * Niveaux de prix ? C'est fait ! * Canaux de prix ? Vous pouvez y compter ! * VWAP de prix ? Oh oui ! * Volume On Balance ? Tout est là ! Et la cerise
FREE
Pivot SR
Wartono
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
It identifies the pivot, support, and resistance price levels of the selected timeframe and then draws lines onto the chart. FEATURES: Option to specify the Timeframe Period in the PivotSR calculation. Option to display the PivotSR of the last candle, of every candle, or of the current candle. Options for displaying labels, line thickness, and line color. PivotSR can be interpreted as reversal levels or past price reactions that can be used as the basis for current price analysis. Some traders b
FREE
Line Crossing Alert 4 free
Andrej Nikitin
Utilitaires
This Expert Advisor alerts users when the price crosses the chart lines. Horizontal and trend lines can be processed. Number of lines is not limited. Parameters prefix of signal line – prefix for the names of the objects (lines) processed by the indicator. If left empty, all horizontal and trend lines are processed. price Mode – bid or ask. timeout – crossing alert timeout. number of repeats – number of crossing alert repeats. number of comment lines – self-explanatory.
FREE
Support and Resistance Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilitaires
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. Ge
FREE
Pivot Point daily
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicateurs
.................................if you need pivot point s levels............................... ............................this is a daily pivot point level creator........................... ...it is for daily pivots and show levels at times period H4 , H1 , M30 , M15 ,M 5... .................................also shows levels for 3 last days.............................. ................can use it with other indicators and see important levels...............
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicateurs
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
FREE
Fibo
Pavel Shutovskiy
5 (2)
Utilitaires
The script sets Fibonacci levels on the chart using maximums and minimums visible on the chart. The script names Fibo with such timeframe on which it has been launched (Fibo D1 or Fibo M30, etc.), therefore preserving previously constructed levels on different time charts. This instrument will be useful for those who start studying Fibonacci levels and those who need to form these levels in a speedy fashion. The script does not have additional settings. Fibonacci lines can be amended in standard
FREE
Auto double push limited
Yasunao Koyama
Utilitaires
Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16) ・概要と必要環境 手動発注もしくは他ツール等からの発注に対し、指値発注予約の複製を生成します。こちらは「発注操作の簡易化」に特化したものになります。発注判断となる分析は、資料を漁る、経験則を導く、他の分析ツールやEAを併用する等、利用者ご自身で頑張ってください。なお、ver1.28より、「決済後、自動で再発注する」機能が実装されました。(有償版でのみ有効化できます) ・導入と導入後の操作 導入そのものは簡単です。「自動売買可能なEA」として、適当なチャートにて動作させるだけです。(チャートの対象相場は問いません。このEAは、チャートを見ていません)。あとは、「このEAでのローカルコピー以外の発注」があれば、それに応じて「損失が出た場合に備えての追加取引の予約」という形で、指値発注が自動生成されます。 導入操作上の注意として、「本EAを、複数のチャートで動作」はできません。EAがチャート自体を見ておらず、注文状況だけを見ているため、複数のチャートで動かす意味もありません。また、ターミナルとEAの設定として「自動売買」を許可しない
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
TMA Forex Session
Maros Klimek
4.88 (16)
Utilitaires
The indicator  Forex Session  displays official forex session times for Asia, Europe, America. Main features shows Asian, European and American sessions shows the session volatility it can also be used for breakout trading Indicator parameters 01: Sessions Session value - number of sessions Last session in developing mode - the session will be progressively displayed Adapts the size session to range - session size adjusts to volatility 02: Display Asia - on/off Europe - on/off America - on/of
FREE
Mr Beast Analize
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Descripción del Asesor Experto "Mr. Beast Analyze" Nombre del Robot: Mr. Beast Analyze Descripción General: El Asesor Experto (EA) Mr. Beast Analyze está diseñado para proporcionar una visión completa y detallada del mercado a través de la visualización de información clave en la pantalla de MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Aunque el EA no realiza operaciones automáticamente, ofrece una amplia gama de datos útiles y gráficos que pueden ayudar a los operadores a tomar decisiones informadas. El EA se enfoca en
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicateurs
Vue d’ensemble de l’indicateur Aroon Classic L’indicateur Aroon Classic est un outil technique qui identifie quantitativement l’apparition et la persistance des tendances sur un graphique. Il utilise deux lignes — « Aroon Up » et « Aroon Down » — pour afficher la force de la tendance et les points de retournement dans une plage de 0 à 100. Une valeur élevée de Aroon Up indique une forte tendance haussière, tandis qu’une valeur élevée de Aroon Down indique une forte tendance baissière. Principale
FREE
ET1 for MT4
Hui Qiu
3.83 (6)
Experts
ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicateurs
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Chart Analyzer Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitaires
Chart Analyzer Eval MT4 The Chart Analyzer is an interactive tool designed to help you assess market trends with precision. It enables real-time analysis of support and resistance levels, market phases, retracement points, and more. With fully adjustable input parameters, you can fine-tune your analysis while the application remains active. Built on a reliable engine, the Chart Analyzer allows you to leverage its capabilities for signal generation. The widget's flexible settings are divided int
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.56 (57)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur identifie les modèles harmoniques les plus populaires qui prédisent les points d'inversion du marché. Ces modèles harmoniques sont des formations de prix qui se répètent constamment sur le marché des changes et suggèrent des mouvements de prix futurs possibles / Version MT5 gratuite En outre, cet indicateur dispose d'un signal d'entrée sur le marché intégré, ainsi que de différents take profits et stop losses. Il convient de noter que, bien que l'indicateur de configuration harm
FREE
ContiStat restricted
Matous Bartl
Indicateurs
ContiStat restricted - Free DEMO version of the ContiStat indicator Free version of the indicator is ment as DEMO of full paid version. Full functionality is available, however The indicator work only on M30 chart period . Find the ContiStat indicator for full functionality Brief description The ContiStat indicator calculate statistic frequency of green (up) and red (down) movement in the chart and determine movement dynamics (silver curve). There are two key parameters to understand the ContiS
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicateurs
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
SuperMac Free
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
4 (1)
Experts
FREE VERSION ONLY USE LOT SIZE 0.01 TO UNLOCK IT GO HERE  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61498 SuperMac EA is a trading robot  for the trading on forex and trades  Scalping  Strategy and Tren Follower. This is a Trend Following system that trades in all session.   It use Multi Complex Algorithm to determine tren behaviour.  EA optimized on EURUSD, GBPUSD and NZDUSD (Use together) but can be use on other pair  Use PAIR can use 3 pairs (recommended to maximize profit) at the same time (
FREE
LineBreakMT4
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Indicateurs
Key Features: Type of Indicator: Line Break Chart Indicator Usage: Identifying trend reversals and potential market turning points. Input Parameters: The primary input parameter is 'Lines_Break,' which represents the number of lines the price needs to move to create a new line in the opposite direction. How it works: The indicator draws green and red histogram bars to represent the line break chart. Green bars indicate an upward trend, and red bars indicate a downward trend. The indicator calcul
FREE
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
Indicateurs
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines is an indicator that calculates the historical levels of Support and Resistance and display them as Lines on chart. It will also Alert you if the price is in a Safe or Dangerous zone to trade and show you the distance to the next level. The indicator is ideal to be used in other Expert Advisor through the iCustom function. This DEMO only works with AUDNZD, the full product can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26328 How does it work? The indicator
FREE
FRM Half Trend
Noiros Tech
3.5 (2)
Indicateurs
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD   The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget   . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers. This system is a  popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel . System BackGround ATR The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asse
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder
Issam Kassas
4.82 (28)
Indicateurs
Le Localisateur de Niveaux de Support et de Résistance : Le Localisateur de Niveaux de Support et de Résistance est un outil avancé conçu pour améliorer l'analyse technique dans le trading. Doté de niveaux dynamiques de support et de résistance, il s'adapte en temps réel à mesure que de nouveaux points clés se dévoilent sur le graphique, offrant ainsi une analyse dynamique et réactive. Sa capacité unique à plusieurs échelles de temps permet aux utilisateurs d'afficher des niveaux de support et
FREE
Trailinator MT4
Christian Opperskalski
Utilitaires
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your settings via Remotecontrol. You configure your Trailing-Stop for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these different Trailing-Stops: Standard : works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points : trailing stop will start after your defined points in p
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicateurs
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance (The Trend Catcher) : La stratégie Trend Catcher avec indicateur d’alerte est un outil d’analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché ainsi que les points d’entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle dispose d’une stratégie Trend Catcher dynamique, s’adaptant aux conditions du marché pour offrir une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et l
FREE
ReitakFX Trade Report
Boris Sedlar
5 (4)
Utilitaires
For more info,  questions   and problems join to discord.gg/reitakfx Very informative and detailed tool for your account.  - pairs, number of trades, lot size, profit, lose, nett p/l, net pips - profit growth chart Instalation : - open chart and delete every other indicator on it - put this report on chart Setting : - magic number - filters (comment, symbols, currencies) - date (today, week, month custom) - Start / End date (this is for custom date) - report type (open - only active trades wi
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilitaires
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Utilitaires
Présentation du OrderManager : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT4 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 4. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous référer
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilitaires
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilitaires
Protégez votre capital de trading sans effort Protéger votre capital est aussi essentiel que de le faire fructifier. KT Equity Protector agit comme votre gestionnaire de risques personnel, surveillant en continu l’équité de votre compte et intervenant automatiquement pour limiter les pertes ou sécuriser les profits en fermant toutes les positions et ordres en attente dès que les objectifs prédéfinis sont atteints. Fini les décisions émotionnelles ou les incertitudes — laissez ce protecteur fiabl
Plus de l'auteur
Iridium Calendar
Marton Papp
Utilitaires
You may have found after a carefully planned trade something happened.  An unexpected event... You forgot to look the web calender or use any kind of program. This fills this gap in its own way. Features: - show all events as vertical lines - low, medium or high events... with different colors. -name of the events and numbers associated with the event are also shown such actual value, forecast value and previous value. The calendar information is obtained from your broker. It is a built-in serv
FREE
Advanced Trade Simulator For Trying Out
Marton Papp
Utilitaires
This is a simplified version of Advanced Trade Simulator for trying it out. You can trade NZDCHF. With the full version, you can trade anything and no time limit. You can find it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61670 Description... It is an indicator you can attach to any chart and then buy and sell the given symbol virtually. No actual trading takes place.  You can attach it to multiple charts. Then you can buy/sell multiple symbols. Features: - buy and sell immediately on the give
FREE
General Manager
Marton Papp
Utilitaires
Use this software to browse through all objects within the chart and look at them comfortably. Also, you can look at the list of global variables and search and delete them . The same you can do with charts and indicators. You can search in objects names and object descriptions to find the object you are interested in. This is definitely an improvement to what is available in Mt5. You type what you are interested in , then press Search button. You can move to next and previous search results. N
FREE
Delete All Objects
Marton Papp
Utilitaires
-It deletes all graphical objects on a chart. You choose the chart  , then you execute the script on the chart. After the execution, all objects will disappear. Objects can be lines: trend lines, horizontal lines, vertical lines. They can be buttons, texts, labels , rectangles, edit boxes... parts of a panel. It executes fast within  a second. You can use as many times as you want.
FREE
Position Multiplier
Marton Papp
Utilitaires
With this product, you can - copy signals or positions if this expert is run on the same account , copies appear next to original ones. - lot size can be multiplied... copied position can have multiple of the original position -close all positions if equity goes below a level -copy a position only if the position profit is above a level -set if take profit or close loss is to be copied. -decide what positions are copied.. e.g. that has a comment that contains a certain text -get alerts when copy
Advanced Trade Simulator
Marton Papp
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Advanced Trade Simulator It is an indicator you can attach to any chart and then buy and sell the given symbol virtually. No actual trading takes place.  You can attach it to multiple charts. Then you can buy multiple symbols. A more detailed description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750336 Features: - buy and sell immediately on the given time frame - market , limit and stop orders - generalized OCO, more than 2 orders can cancel each other. - OSO, one sends another.. - set lot ba
Advanced Trade Simulator MT5
Marton Papp
3.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Advanced Trade Simulator for MT5 It is an indicator you can attach to any chart and then buy and sell the given symbol virtually. No actual trading takes place.  You can attach it to multiple charts. Then you can buy multiple symbols. A more detailed description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750336 Features: - buy and sell immediately on the given time frame - market , limit and stop orders - generalized OCO, more than 2 orders can cancel each other. - OSO, one sends another.. - bu
Filtrer:
lampaal
239
lampaal 2022.08.27 18:07 
 

Very good tool

Répondre à l'avis