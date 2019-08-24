Position Multiplier
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
With this product,
you can
- copy signals or positions if this expert is run on the same account , copies appear next to original ones.
- lot size can be multiplied... copied position can have multiple of the original position
-close all positions if equity goes below a level
-copy a position only if the position profit is above a level
-set if take profit or close loss is to be copied.
-decide what positions are copied.. e.g. that has a comment that contains a certain text
-get alerts when copying happens or they failed.
-get alerts when closing a position failed.
-positions are closed when the original copied position closes
-if you restart the expert, it will still work, it will continue where it left off.
-if copying fails.. it will try again...no limit
-set slippage
-copy stoploss and take profit (note it is only done once.. when the position copied first)