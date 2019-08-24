Position Multiplier

With this product,

you can

- copy signals or positions if this expert is run on the same account , copies appear next to original ones.

- lot size can be multiplied... copied position can have multiple of the original position

-close all positions if equity goes below a level

-copy a position only if the position profit is above a level

-set if take profit or close loss is to be copied.

-decide what positions are copied.. e.g. that has a comment that contains a certain text

-get alerts when copying happens or they failed.

-get alerts when closing a position failed.

-positions are closed when the original copied position closes

-if you restart the expert, it will still work, it will continue where it left off.

-if copying fails.. it will try again...no limit

-set slippage

-copy  stoploss and take profit (note it is only done once.. when the position copied first)




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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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