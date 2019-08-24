Position Multiplier

With this product,

you can

- copy signals or positions if this expert is run on the same account , copies appear next to original ones.

- lot size can be multiplied... copied position can have multiple of the original position

-close all positions if equity goes below a level

-copy a position only if the position profit is above a level

-set if take profit or close loss is to be copied.

-decide what positions are copied.. e.g. that has a comment that contains a certain text

-get alerts when copying happens or they failed.

-get alerts when closing a position failed.

-positions are closed when the original copied position closes

-if you restart the expert, it will still work, it will continue where it left off.

-if copying fails.. it will try again...no limit

-set slippage

-copy stoploss and take profit (note it is only done once.. when the position copied first)











