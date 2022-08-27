General Manager

Use this software to browse through all objects within the chart and look at them comfortably.

Also, you can look at the list of global variables and search and delete them . The same you can do with charts and indicators.

You can search in objects names and object descriptions to find the object you are interested in.

This is definitely an improvement to what is available in Mt5.

You type what you are interested in , then press Search button.

You can move to next and previous search results. Not all results displayed at the same time. 

You can delete objects/global variables/charts/indicators.





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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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