Spolantropo

This type of trading attempts to take advantage of speed and computing resources.


The operational strategy of the EA is based on the use of an input with signal from the Bollinger Bands, ADX, and CCI with an output on the signal of the Donchian Channel, ATR and Alligator. These parameters are fixed and cannot be optimized. You can optimize money management depending on the capital you have.



The strategy makes elaborate decisions to initiate orders based on information received electronically and which is getting better each time.
For use on    GBPUSD only M15 .The EA takes computerization of the order flow in the financial markets of this currency.  The EA works only on very popular instrument GBPUSD. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. There is stable takeprofit and stoploss.
Program trades were preprogrammed to automatically enter or exit trades based on various factors of quantum mathematics calculation. The EA is programmed to learn from its losses.
You just have to let it work. Do not worry if you see it losing, it is precisely at that moment that the EA analyzes itself and carries out its transformations in order to reverse the situation.

 You just have to act on money management based on your capital. If you put money management True, to have a 0.01 lot you have to set Fixed Lot at 0.001
Look at the Test images and copy the settings.
Optimize according to your capital and you will have great satisfaction with this EA. =============================================================================================================================================================== Remember. IMPORTANT, GBPUSD only M5 Test and act only on money management in relation to your capital. The EA can lose several times in a row but while it loses it calculates to improve and gain in the future..

Standard Setting


Fixed lot 0.1
Variable Money 2
Variable Lot Value 0.001 


Warnings: Good result in the past does not guarantee good results in the future. Trading is high risky business.



