Spolantropo
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
- Sürüm: 2.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Black friday
This type of trading attempts to take advantage of speed and computing resources.
The operational strategy of the EA is based on the use of an input with signal from the Bollinger Bands, ADX, and CCI with an output on the signal of the Donchian Channel, ATR and Alligator. These parameters are fixed and cannot be optimized. You can optimize money management depending on the capital you have.
======================================================================================================================
==============================================================================================================================================================
You just have to act on money management based on your capital. If you put money management True, to have a 0.01 lot you have to set Fixed Lot at 0.001
Look at the Test images and copy the settings.
Optimize according to your capital and you will have great satisfaction with this EA. =============================================================================================================================================================== Remember. IMPORTANT, GBPUSD only M5 Test and act only on money management in relation to your capital. The EA can lose several times in a row but while it loses it calculates to improve and gain in the future..
================================================================================================================================================================Standard Setting
Fixed lot 0.1
Variable Money 2
Variable Lot Value 0.001
Warnings: Good result in the past does not guarantee good results in the future. Trading is high risky business.