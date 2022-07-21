Th3Eng HistoMaster

4.67

Th3Eng HistoMaster indicator

Free Histogram Indicator to detect the current trend direction. The indicator is based on CCI indicator.

Also draw arrows when it detect the trend is strong buy or strong sell, with Alerting system (Popup with sound, Email alerting and mobile notification).

Also draws a dashboard shows all Time-Frames' current signal.


Requirements

works with all pairs, stocks, CFDs and crypto currencies.

works with all Spreads

works with all Account types

works on all Time-Frames


I hope you enjoy the indicator.


İncelemeler 6
yellowplus2009
332
yellowplus2009 2022.07.26 04:42 
 

GREAT INDICATOR. I used H1 for trend. and trade on 5 TF. I change period to 70.

Aravind Kolanupaka
9620
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.07.24 00:39 
 

Great indicator! I like the filtered arrow signals as per trend of the histogram.

Arhyel Mshelia
380
Arhyel Mshelia 2022.07.26 19:52 
 

this indicator is great it works thanks Ahmed

Önerilen ürünler
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Göstergeler
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
DSS Divergence Trader
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
Convergence is when the higher highs and higher lows of an uptrend are also confirmed by our indicator making lower lows which helps us confirm that momentum is increasing and so the trend is likely to continue. Vice versa for a downtrend. Divergence is when we get higher highs on an uptrend but which are not supported by our indicator which makes lower highs and therefore signals the underlying momentum is failing and so a reversal might occur. Vice versa for downtrend. I have combined these me
FREE
RelicusRoad MACD v2
Relicus LLC
4.6 (5)
Göstergeler
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) işlem stratejisi, momentum ve trend yönündeki değişiklikleri belirlemek için kullanılan popüler bir teknik analiz aracıdır. MACD, 26 periyotlu üssel hareketli ortalamanın (EMA) 12 periyotlu EMA'dan çıkarılmasıyla hesaplanır. Ardından, "sinyal çizgisi" olarak adlandırılan 9 periyotlu EMA MACD'nin üzerine çizilir ve alım satım sinyalleri için bir tetikleyici olarak görev yapar. MACD, MACD hattı sinyal çizgisinin üzerindeyken boğa bölgesinde ve altın
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Göstergeler
Schaff Trend Cycle nedir? Schaff Trend Cycle (STC), trend dönüşlerini zamanında tespit etmek için tasarlanmış bir osilatör türü göstergedir. Geleneksel hareketli ortalamalar veya MACD gibi göstergelerden farklı olarak, STC piyasa döngülerini momentum ile birleştirerek bir trendin başlangıcını ve sonunu daha net şekilde tanımlamaya yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler Net trend dönüş sinyalleri: Trend yükselirken STC çizgisi yukarı yönelir, düşerken aşağı yönelir. Yatay piyasalarda gürültü azaltımı: D
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Göstergeler
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Göstergeler
With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
FREE
Pulse Indicator
Igor Kryuchkov
3.83 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator is suitable for trading Forex and Binary Options, depending on its settings. The indicator is designed for trend trading. A buy signal: An up arrow appears on the chart. A sell signal: A down arrow appears on the chart. Input parameters === Setup CCI === Period CCI 1 - Period of the CCI Period CCI 2 - Period of the CCI Level BUY - Level of the CCI for buying Level SELL - Level of the CCI for selling === Setup RSI === Level SELL - Level of the RSI for selling Period SELL - Period
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Göstergeler
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Fiyat eylemi ticaretinizi Higher Highs and Lows MT4 göstergesiyle geliştirin, anahtar salınım noktalarını belirlemek için fraktal analizi kullanan sağlam bir araç, Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) ve Higher Lows (HL) gibi trend tanımlayan pattern'leri tanımlayarak pazar yönüne net içgörüler sağlar. 1900'lerin başındaki Dow Teorisi'nde kök salmış temel fiyat eylemi ilkelerine dayanan ve modern ticarette Al Brooks gibi uzmanlar tarafından "Trading Price Action" serisinde popüle
FREE
CCI in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
iCC in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iCCI crosses level up (up trend) or crosses level down (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iCCI on iMA. You can to get source code from here . Parameters MA_Periods —Period for iMA. MA_Method — Method for iMA. CCI_Periods —Period for iCCI. CCI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iCCI. CCI_LevelsUp — Level iCCI for up trend. CCI_LevelsDN — Level iCCI for down trend. BarsCount — How many bars will show the line. R
FREE
Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Göstergeler
The Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels indicator automatically determines support and resistance levels using the proprietary algorithm based on historical and current data, so the levels are dynamic, which allows you to adjust trading targets based on the current price movement. For this reason, we use this indicator in our advisors, for example, Red Dragons, which you can purchase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128713?source=Site +Market+MT4+New+Rating006 The panel also
FREE
CCI Trend finder
Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
Göstergeler
CCI Trend Finder indicator with different colors at levels 0, 100 and -100. The cross is a signal for "123 Exit" as presented by MPlay and used in Woodies CCI system. This exit signal is effective especially in short-term breakout trades, because it prevents early exiting at small corrections.  This indicator is great for having it as an extra tool for your analysis.
FREE
Roman5 Arbitrage Viewer for MT4 Free
Anton Nel
4 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator is a perfect tool able to compare which brokers have the lower latency. It shows us immediately which brokers are slower or faster. When you see the dot icon on the line, it means this broker is the faster one and the red line (Broker_A) is the slower one. See the example on the screenshot. How It Works? This indicator shares the prices information to and from the "shared" common data folder. It compares all the prices. The price is based on average by (Ask + Bid) / 2. There are
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
Extremum by trend
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Looking for entry points along the local trend without repaint! Arrows indicate entry points. Based on classic indicators. The indicator is easy to use. Settings Наименование Описание Frequency factor Signal frequency. The less, the more often. This affects the quality. Recommendations Recommended for use on major currency pairs. Timeframe from m5, m15, m30 Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
FREE
StrikePin
Mike Pascal Plavonil
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
FREE
TrueChannel
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The TrueChannel   indicator shows us the true price movement channels. This indicator resembles Donchian Channel   in its appearance, but is built on the basis of completely different principles and gives (in comparison with Donchian Channel , which is better just to use to assess volatility) more adequate trading signals.              As shown in the article , the price actually moves in channels parallel to the time axis and jumps abruptly from the previous channels to the subsequ
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, grafikteki terminal RSI osilatörüne dayalı sinyalleri gösterir. Tekrarlanan sinyalleri filtrelemek mümkündür. Burada osilatör bir ters sinyal aramak için kullanılır. Salıncak stratejilerinde ve seviyelerden alım satımda bir giriş noktası olarak önerilir. Çok para birimli gösterge tablosu mevcuttur. Bununla birlikte, grafikler arasında kolayca geçiş yapabilirsiniz. Ürün tartışmalarında, panoyu yerleştirebileceğiniz bir algoritma önerebilirsiniz. Giriş parametreleri. Ana Ayarlar. Ba
FREE
Guppy GMMA Cross Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on Guppy's GMMA Strategy. And shows arrows when GMMA lines cross up or down. To have this indicator and get alerts for Multiple Timeframes and multiple Pairs you can check out the demo of this GMMA Trend Scanner indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38747 About GMMA In Brief: GMMA attempts to identify trends by combining two groups of moving averages with differing time periods: The long-term EMAs (30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 60) the behaviors of investors that h
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Averages in histogram
Meysam Ghasemi
Göstergeler
............................................hi................................................ .........................its a simple indicator of movings ............................ .........................a diffrent show of moving averages.......................... ...............can select period , shift , mode and applied price.................. ............many traders use movings for find market movement................. ...........................it can helpfull for finding trends.......
FREE
Infinity Predictor MA mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Infinity Predictor MA Infinity Predictor MA is a next‑generation forecasting indicator that transforms the traditional Moving Average into a powerful predictive tool. Unlike standard MAs that only smooth past data, this indicator projects the moving average line up to 40 bars into the future, giving traders a unique perspective on potential market direction. The engine behind Infinity Predictor MA combines multiple advanced regression models to capture both smooth trends and sudden market shi
FREE
Macd Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
With the MACD Multi Time Frame indicator, you can spot divergences of higher timeframes while you are searching for pinpointed entries on lower timeframes. This FREE version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here: MACD Multi Time Frame This blog post gives you REAL-TIME MACD Divergence Analysis for FREE and tips how to trade the divergences: REAL-TIME MACD Divergence Analysis The MACD Multi Time Frame gives you a very good overview o
FREE
Supply Demand Ribbon MT4 Basic
Gia Thong Nguyen
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Supply Demand Ribbon is an indicator with moving supply and demand lines that help you identify price zones more easily. The indicator helps you determine flexible entry, stop loss, and take profit areas. There are also strategies for algorithmically changing ribbon colors. From there you can come up with many trading strategies for yourself! MT5 Version:   Click here! You can explore many feature in   Advanced   version   here ! You can combine it with our indicators below to make your tradin
FREE
ST Cross
Curtis Daniel Jr -
Göstergeler
Introduction The ST Cross indicator is based on the traditional Moving Average (MA) Cross which uses a fast and slow moving average. Entry signals to buy and sell are given when both moving averages cross. However with the basic strategy there are a lot of false signals. In order to filter the trades we use the 200 (MA) to identify the overall direction of the trend. Input Settings           Master Trend Period     -      200 Period moving average used to get the trend direction.           Fast
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Göstergeler
Crystal Heikin Ashi – Gelişmiş Görselleştirme Heikin Ashi (MT4 Versiyonu) Genel Bakış Crystal Heikin Ashi for MetaTrader 4, grafik görselleştirmeyi geliştiren ve fiyat hareketi trader’larına, scalper’lara ve analistlere netlik sağlayan profesyonel bir Heikin Ashi göstergesidir. Bu MT4 versiyonu, saf Heikin Ashi mumlarına ve akıllı stillere odaklanır, hafif ve hızlı performans sunar. Not: Trend tabanlı renklendirme ve gelişmiş momentum algılama sadece MT5 versiyonunda mevcuttur: MT5 versiyonu → h
FREE
High Trend Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Th3Eng Currency Strength
Ahmed Farag
Göstergeler
TH3ENG CURRENCY STRENGTH SCANNER The best currency strength reader based on more than 4 excellent modes, based on Price action and Volume with various algorithms. This indicator reads all pairs data to measure and find the best results of all currencies and arrange it in a separated dashboard panel. You can find the strongest currency and the weakest currency, then trade on them pair. NOT COPLICATED NOT REPAINTING NOT LAGING Input Parameters === SYSTEM SETTING  === Calc. Mode ==> Calculation m
FREE
Th3Eng Bird
Ahmed Farag
3.67 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Th3Eng Bird Scalper is simple scalper, Many expert traders recommend using it with big accounts with a low lot size. It opens positions based on Analyses. next new version:: Add news filter Add more filters Requirements:: Account Balance: 5000$ minimum Spread: Not more than 30 points (3.0 pips). Account type: any account (standard, micro and cent). Platform Digits: Pentagonal platform (five digits symbol price and three on yen symbols X.XXXXX on EURUSD NOT X.XXXX). Best Setups: EURUSD, 15M E
FREE
Th3Eng Panda trader strategy 2
Ahmed Farag
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Warning::: Th3Eng Panda trader strategy 2  is the lite version of Th3Eng Panda Pro trader EA   Th3Eng Panda trader EA is a powerful expert advisor that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades with martingale system(you can disable it==> factor=1 in setting). You can setup it on H4/H1, and on all forex pairs and all CFD pairs. And on M5/M15 and enable reverse strategy from setting if you want. Requirements: Minimum Balance: 1000$ (10 cent, standard or micro). Spread: all s
FREE
Th3Eng signals wave Repaint
Ahmed Farag
4 (4)
Göstergeler
Th3Eng signals wave is a very good indicator to read the trend. But you need to filter the main trend direction with your own strategy. Because this indicator signals are repainted. So for example: Use Moving average 21 to find the trend and if the price is above the moving on higher TF or the current >> open only buy signals from the indicator. Also you can use it on option trading, Not only on forex. Works with all time-frames. works with all pairs, CFD and cryptocurrency. Sending all alertin
FREE
Th3Eng Panda trend
Ahmed Farag
4.29 (7)
Göstergeler
Th3Eng Panda trend  is a powerful indicator that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades.   Th3Eng Panda trend  is not just an indicator, but a very good trend filter. You can setup it on H4/H1 to Find the main trend and start scalping on M5/m15/m30 Time Frames. Works with all pairs and all Time Frames. Inputs: Section #1 History : Maximum number or bars to draw the last signals. (Default 5000) Draw Candles : Draw red candle when sell signal and green when buy signal. (true
FREE
Th3eng Chart shadow
Ahmed Farag
Göstergeler
Th3Eng Chart shadow indicator is a tool helps you to display another symbol on the current symbol in candles style or line. You can type the second symbol name in the setting and select the drawing mode { candles or line }. Also, the indicator displays the spread and current price of both pairs on the left top side corner of the chart. setting: 1- Symbol: Insert The second symbol name. 2- Drawing mode: Choose the draw mode from (Candles or line). 3- Show spreads:  true\false to display the pric
FREE
Th3Eng PipFinite Pro
Ahmed Farag
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Th3Eng PipFinite PRO Indicator This product is distinct from the Th3Eng PipFinite Original, utilizing a different logic and algorithms. The Th3Eng PipFinite Pro indicator offers analysis of trend directions using custom algorithms. It provides indications of trend direction, entry points, a stop loss point, and three take profit points. The indicator also displays pivot points, dynamic support and resistance channels, and a side-box with detailed current signal information. How to Trade with T
Th3Eng Panda trader PRO
Ahmed Farag
Uzman Danışmanlar
Th3Eng Panda trader professional  is a powerful expert advisor that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades. You can setup it on H4/H1, and on all forex pairs and all CFD pairs. Requirements: Minimum Balance: 1000$ (cent, standard or micro). Spread: all spreads low than 40 points Account type: works with all accounts It needs a VPS to open all positions. Lot Step: 0.01 not 0.1 Best setting: GBP FAMILY - EURUSD - USDJPY - EURAUD - XAUUSD - US30 - OIL H1 timeframe Inputs: In
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Th3Eng Ninja
Ahmed Farag
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng Ninja indicator is based on an analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point of the trend. With Stop Loss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it provides a secondary entry points in dots arrows style. And Finally it draws a very helpful lines from entry level to TP1, TP2, TP3, SL levels or the reverse signal, and all current/old signals status. How to use the indicator No complicated steps ,   Just follow 2 si
Filtrele:
[Silindi] 2024.06.03 09:18 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

[Silindi] 2024.05.31 02:50 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

redneedle
493
redneedle 2022.11.14 23:39 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Arhyel Mshelia
380
Arhyel Mshelia 2022.07.26 19:52 
 

this indicator is great it works thanks Ahmed

yellowplus2009
332
yellowplus2009 2022.07.26 04:42 
 

GREAT INDICATOR. I used H1 for trend. and trade on 5 TF. I change period to 70.

Ahmed Farag
12898
Geliştiriciden yanıt Ahmed Farag 2022.07.26 05:28
Awesome, and thanks for sharing your own experience.
Aravind Kolanupaka
9620
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.07.24 00:39 
 

Great indicator! I like the filtered arrow signals as per trend of the histogram.

İncelemeye yanıt