Th3Eng HistoMaster
- Göstergeler
- Ahmed Farag
- Sürüm: 1.0
Th3Eng HistoMaster indicator
Free Histogram Indicator to detect the current trend direction. The indicator is based on CCI indicator.
Also draw arrows when it detect the trend is strong buy or strong sell, with Alerting system (Popup with sound, Email alerting and mobile notification).
Also draws a dashboard shows all Time-Frames' current signal.
Requirements
works with all pairs, stocks, CFDs and crypto currencies.
works with all Spreads
works with all Account types
works on all Time-Frames
I hope you enjoy the indicator.
GREAT INDICATOR. I used H1 for trend. and trade on 5 TF. I change period to 70.