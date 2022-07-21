Th3Eng HistoMaster

4.67

Th3Eng HistoMaster indicator

Free Histogram Indicator to detect the current trend direction. The indicator is based on CCI indicator.

Also draw arrows when it detect the trend is strong buy or strong sell, with Alerting system (Popup with sound, Email alerting and mobile notification).

Also draws a dashboard shows all Time-Frames' current signal.


Requirements

works with all pairs, stocks, CFDs and crypto currencies.

works with all Spreads

works with all Account types

works on all Time-Frames


I hope you enjoy the indicator.


Avis 6
yellowplus2009
332
yellowplus2009 2022.07.26 04:42 
 

GREAT INDICATOR. I used H1 for trend. and trade on 5 TF. I change period to 70.

Aravind Kolanupaka
9620
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.07.24 00:39 
 

Great indicator! I like the filtered arrow signals as per trend of the histogram.

Arhyel Mshelia
380
Arhyel Mshelia 2022.07.26 19:52 
 

this indicator is great it works thanks Ahmed

