XAU Turn of Month D1

XAU Turn of Month D1

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus
Version: 1.00

What it is

XAU Turn of Month D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It focuses on structured participation around the turn-of-month calendar rhythm — a low-frequency calendar-window style, not a high-churn scalper.

Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile.

This product is a technical calendar system. Exact window rules, depth filters, and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.

Honesty note: Research packaging shows a thin / low-frequency sample. Do not treat the illustration as a large statistical study.

Advantages

  • Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols

  • Clean fixed-lot research default (start small: 0.01)

  • Designed for D1 calendar-window participation

  • Magic-number isolation and max hold bars

  • English packaging and inputs overview

  • Architectural narrative: month-turn window → directional participation → managed exit

Features

  • Turn-of-month calendar participation style on D1

  • Selectable risk / exit style (reverse, RR, ATR trail)

  • ATR-aware stop distance context

  • Max hold bars, slippage points, fixed lots

  • Absolute lot cap and Market-safe volume / stops helpers

  • No grid / no martingale marketing

Exact calendar thresholds stay private.

Inputs (parameter list)

Position / risk

Input

Description

InpLots

Fixed lot size (default 0.01)

InpMaxLots

Absolute lot cap (Market safety)

InpMaxRiskPercent

Max SL loss % of equity (volume shrink guard)

InpRiskMode

Exit style: 0 reverse · 1 RR1 · 2 RR2 · 3 ATR trail

InpRR

Reward–risk multiplier when used

InpTrailAtrPeriod

ATR period for trail mode

InpTrailAtrMult

ATR multiple for trail mode

InpMagic

Magic number (default 100089)

InpMaxHoldBars

Maximum bars to hold

InpSlippagePoints

Max slippage in points

InpAtrPeriod

ATR period for risk distance

Strategy knobs (tuning only — not a full recipe)

Calendar-window sensitivity remains internal. Treat exposed knobs as tuning — not a full recipe dump.

Open the .mq5 under VERSIONS/ for the exact Input list of this build.

Recommended setup

Item

Recommendation

Symbol

XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym)

Timeframe

D1

Lots

Start small — fixed 0.01

Account

Demo first with your broker's spreads

Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.

Illustrative research note (not a promise)

Public Market screenshots use a full MT5 Strategy Tester sample from MT5 Strategy Tester deals
(2021-01-01 → 2026-08-01), XAUUSD D1, fixed lots 0.01, deposit model $5,000:

Metric

Value

Net

$123.03

Profit Factor

1.45

Max DD %

1.44%

Trades

28

Source: MT5 report SC100_089_5k_d1_rr1.htm (see pack METRICS_NOTE.md ).

The last ~2 year deal filter of this report contained no closed trades — so cards show the full verified tester sample with real low frequency (28 trades), not invented padding.

These figures are illustrative research context — not a profit guarantee. Past Strategy Tester results do not predict future performance.

Risk notice

Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.


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