XAU Turn of Month D1

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus

Version: 1.00

What it is

XAU Turn of Month D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It focuses on structured participation around the turn-of-month calendar rhythm — a low-frequency calendar-window style, not a high-churn scalper.

Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile.

This product is a technical calendar system. Exact window rules, depth filters, and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.

Honesty note: Research packaging shows a thin / low-frequency sample. Do not treat the illustration as a large statistical study.

Advantages

Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols

Clean fixed-lot research default (start small: 0.01)

Designed for D1 calendar-window participation

Magic-number isolation and max hold bars

English packaging and inputs overview

Architectural narrative: month-turn window → directional participation → managed exit

Features

Turn-of-month calendar participation style on D1

Selectable risk / exit style (reverse, RR, ATR trail)

ATR-aware stop distance context

Max hold bars, slippage points, fixed lots

Absolute lot cap and Market-safe volume / stops helpers

No grid / no martingale marketing

Exact calendar thresholds stay private.

Inputs (parameter list)

Position / risk

Input Description InpLots Fixed lot size (default 0.01) InpMaxLots Absolute lot cap (Market safety) InpMaxRiskPercent Max SL loss % of equity (volume shrink guard) InpRiskMode Exit style: 0 reverse · 1 RR1 · 2 RR2 · 3 ATR trail InpRR Reward–risk multiplier when used InpTrailAtrPeriod ATR period for trail mode InpTrailAtrMult ATR multiple for trail mode InpMagic Magic number (default 100089) InpMaxHoldBars Maximum bars to hold InpSlippagePoints Max slippage in points InpAtrPeriod ATR period for risk distance

Strategy knobs (tuning only — not a full recipe)

Calendar-window sensitivity remains internal. Treat exposed knobs as tuning — not a full recipe dump.

Open the .mq5 under VERSIONS/ for the exact Input list of this build.

Recommended setup

Item Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym) Timeframe D1 Lots Start small — fixed 0.01 Account Demo first with your broker's spreads

Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.

Illustrative research note (not a promise)

Public Market screenshots use a full MT5 Strategy Tester sample from MT5 Strategy Tester deals

(2021-01-01 → 2026-08-01), XAUUSD D1, fixed lots 0.01, deposit model $5,000:

Metric Value Net $123.03 Profit Factor 1.45 Max DD % 1.44% Trades 28

Source: MT5 report SC100_089_5k_d1_rr1.htm (see pack METRICS_NOTE.md ).

The last ~2 year deal filter of this report contained no closed trades — so cards show the full verified tester sample with real low frequency (28 trades), not invented padding.

These figures are illustrative research context — not a profit guarantee. Past Strategy Tester results do not predict future performance.

Risk notice

Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.