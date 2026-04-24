AuraTrend

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🔥 AURA TREND V2 PATCHED – Advanced Smart Recovery EA for MetaTrader 5

AURA TREND V2 PATCHED is a premium next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a powerful combination of trend-following precision, intelligent recovery logic, and advanced account protection inside one fully automated MT5 trading system.

Designed for serious traders who value stability, automation, and smart market execution, this EA helps capture opportunities while controlling risk through adaptive basket management and dynamic trade handling.

🚀 Why Traders Choose AURA TREND V2 PATCHED

Unlike ordinary robots that simply open random trades, AURA TREND V2 PATCHED uses structured logic to detect trend direction, manage floating positions intelligently, and recover with controlled entries when needed.

It was developed to provide a balanced approach between growth potential and account protection.

💎 Core Features

✅ Smart Trend Entry Technology

Uses Moving Average directional filters and market distance logic to identify stronger probability entries.

  • Buy in bullish conditions
  • Sell in bearish conditions
  • Avoids weak market noise
  • Designed for cleaner setups

✅ Dynamic Recovery Engine

When the market temporarily moves against open positions, the EA can activate an adaptive recovery system.

  • ATR-based grid spacing
  • Intelligent additional entries
  • Controlled lot progression
  • Designed to improve basket recovery efficiency

This is not a random martingale system — spacing adapts to volatility.

✅ Basket Profit Close System

Instead of relying on single-trade exits only, the EA can manage grouped positions as one basket.

  • Close all positions at target profit
  • Partial close options available
  • Faster recovery cycles
  • Efficient profit locking

✅ Hedge Protection Mode

For deeper drawdown situations, optional hedge logic can be used to reduce account pressure.

  • Helps stabilize exposure
  • Extra protection during strong trends
  • Better survival in volatile sessions

✅ Professional Risk Filters

Built-in protection systems include:

  • Spread filter
  • Trading session filter
  • Cooldown delays
  • Max lot cap
  • Drawdown management tools

✅ Real-Time Dashboard

Beautiful on-chart control panel showing:

  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Floating Profit / Loss
  • Drawdown %
  • Buy & Sell positions
  • Spread
  • ATR condition
  • EA status

Everything visible in real time.

💰 Recommended Capital

For best performance and safer recovery space:

Standard Account:

$3,000 – $5,000 USD

USC / Cent Account:

300,000 – 500,000 USC

Low balance accounts may carry higher risk.

📈 Best Market Conditions

✔ XAUUSD (Gold)
✔ Major Forex Pairs
✔ Indices
✔ Intraday Trend Sessions
✔ Medium Volatility Markets

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Traders who want automation
✔ Busy people with no time to trade manually
✔ Traders who like recovery systems with control
✔ Users looking for premium MT5 solutions

🔥 What Makes It Different?

Many EAs only focus on entry.

AURA TREND V2 PATCHED focuses on survival, recovery, and consistency.

That means:

  • Better handling of floating trades
  • Smarter basket exits
  • Risk-aware design
  • Professional dashboard control

⚠️ Important Note

Trading always involves risk. No EA can guarantee profit in every condition. Proper lot sizing and recommended capital are strongly advised.

💎 Final Sales Pitch

AURA TREND V2 PATCHED is built for traders who want more than a basic robot.

It is a complete smart trading system combining:

✅ Trend Entry
✅ Dynamic Recovery
✅ Hedge Protection
✅ Basket Close Logic
✅ Real-Time Dashboard
✅ Professional Risk Control

Smart Trading. Smart Recovery. Smart Protection.

🔥 GOLD (XAUUSD) Recommended Inputs

💎 Conservative

  • Start Lot: 0.01
  • Recovery Lot: 0.01
  • Lot Multiplier: 1.10
  • Max Recovery Steps: 3
  • Basket TP: 20
  • Hedge: OFF

🚀 Balanced

  • Start Lot: 0.02
  • Recovery Lot: 0.02
  • Lot Multiplier: 1.20
  • Max Recovery Steps: 5
  • Basket TP: 30
  • Hedge: ON

🔥 Aggressive

  • Start Lot: 0.05
  • Recovery Lot: 0.05
  • Lot Multiplier: 1.30
  • Max Recovery Steps: 7
  • Basket TP: 50
  • Hedge: ON

⚙️ Best Extra Inputs

  • Trade Both Sides: OFF
  • Trend Filter: ON
  • Session Filter: London / New York
  • Max Spread Filter: ON

🔥 FOREX Recommended Inputs

💎 Conservative

  • Start Lot: 0.01
  • Recovery Lot: 0.01
  • Lot Multiplier: 1.05
  • Max Recovery Steps: 3
  • Basket TP: 10
  • Hedge: OFF

🚀 Balanced

  • Start Lot: 0.02
  • Recovery Lot: 0.02
  • Lot Multiplier: 1.10
  • Max Recovery Steps: 5
  • Basket TP: 20
  • Hedge: ON

🔥 Aggressive

  • Start Lot: 0.05
  • Recovery Lot: 0.05
  • Lot Multiplier: 1.20
  • Max Recovery Steps: 7
  • Basket TP: 30
  • Hedge: ON

⚙️ Best Extra Inputs

  • Trade Both Sides: OFF
  • Trend Filter: ON
  • Session Filter: London / New York
  • Max Spread Filter: ON

🛡️ Best Pairs

✔ EURUSD
✔ GBPUSD
✔ USDJPY
✔ AUDUSD
✔ USDCAD


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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