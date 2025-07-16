Break Even Plus MT5

This EA will set breakeven or breakeven-plus for your trades, whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not. If your broker charges commissions per trade, you need to set breakeven plus, not just breakeven, in order to cover up those charges and properly let your trades run at zero risk.

Inputs:

In the inputs section, set BEPoffsetPips to 0, to use it as a "breakeven" EA. Or set BEPoffsetPips to any amount of pips you want, to use it as a "breakeven-plus" EA.

"OnProfitPips" sets how many positive pips your trades should have before the breakeven or breakeven-plus is set.

For the MT4 version, search "Break Even Plus MT4".

"Magic number" - Leave it blank 

Link to download it from my website, it's cheaper($20) there. And you get both pips based breakeven and percentage based breakeven as a bundle for one price- (www.ashantipearls.com/l/breakeven)

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Udeme Anietie Okon
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"Tired of watching the charts 24/7? Missing profits because of poor risk management? Losing trades when you could’ve secured a win?" This is the ultimate automated assistant that   protects your gains and limits your risks, and gives you time to   focus on other important things. Key Features   Break-Even Plus   – Locks in your gains and moves your stop-loss automatically.   Automatic Stop-Loss & TP   – No more emotional trading, just smart execution.   Trailing Stop   – Ride the trend
Pips Break Even EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilities
Link to download it from my website, it's cheaper($20) there. And you get both pips based breakeven and percentage based breakeven as a bundle for one price- ( www.ashantipearls.com/l/breakeven ) This is a break even/break even plus EA. It moves your stop loss to break even(BE) or BE+ based on pre-set number of pips in profit. You can edit this in the input section. This EA sets breakeven for both manually and auto-opened trades. Moving stop-loss to a     breakeven   is popular among traders who
Percent Break Even EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilities
This is a break even(BE)/break even-plus(BE+) EA. It moves your stop loss to BE or BE+ based on pre-set percentage of current TP. You can edit the percentage in the input section. This EA sets breakeven for both manually and auto-opened trades.   Moving stop-loss to a     breakeven or BE+  is popular among traders who wish to safeguard their trades and to let the trades run without incurring a risk of loss. With  this  EA , you can have your stop-loss orders moved to a breakeven point automatica
Pips Trailing Stop EA MT4
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilities
This EA Trails your stops for both manually and auto-opened trades. This EA will work whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not.  Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage your
Percentage Trailing Stop EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilities
This EA trails your stops based on percentage of current TP, for both manually and auto-opened trades.   You can edit the percentage value in the inputs. Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage you
Break Even Plus MT4
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilities
This EA will set breakeven or breakeven-plus for your trades, whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not.   If your broker charges commissions per trade, you need to set breakeven plus, not just breakeven, in order to cover up those charges and properly let your trades run at zero risk. Inputs: In the inputs section , set   BEPoffsetPips   to 0, to use it as a "breakeven" EA. Or set   BEPoffsetPips   to any amount of pips you want, to use it as a "breakeven-plus" EA. "OnPr
Percentage Break Even EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilities
This is a break even(BE)/break even-plus(BE+) EA. It moves your stop loss to BE or BE+ based on pre-set percentage of current TP. You can edit the percentage in the input section. This EA sets breakeven for both manually and auto-opened trades.   Moving stop-loss to a       breakeven or BE+  is popular among traders who wish to safeguard their trades and to let the trades run without incurring a risk of loss. With  this  EA , you can have your stop-loss orders moved to a breakeven point automati
Percentage Trailing Stop Expert
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilities
This EA trails your stops based on percentage of current TP, for both manually and auto-opened trades.   You can edit the percentage value in the inputs. Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage you
Pips Trailing Stop EA MT5
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilities
This EA Trails your stops for both manually and auto-opened trades. This EA will work whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not. Trailing stop is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. Trailing stop is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage your ord
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