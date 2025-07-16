Percent Break Even EA

This is a break even(BE)/break even-plus(BE+) EA. It moves your stop loss to BE or BE+ based on pre-set percentage of current TP. You can edit the percentage in the input section. This EA sets breakeven for both manually and auto-opened trades. 

Moving stop-loss to a   breakeven or BE+ is popular among traders who wish to safeguard their trades and to let the trades run without incurring a risk of loss. With this EA, you can have your stop-loss orders moved to a breakeven point automatically when a positive price move covers some specific distance. In particular, this expert advisor can detect when the current price is at some specified minimum distance from the trade's open price and move the stop to breakeven (that is; entry point) or to entry point plus some pips.  This is similar to a trailing stop, but instead of continuously trailing the stop, it is moved once to entry point or to entry point plus some pips. The extra pips will cover up for your commissions if you are charged commissions per trade.

Search "Percentage Break Even EA" for the MT5 version of this same EA.

Take Note: 

1. This EA will work whether you have manually or by another EA, set stop loss or not.

2. TP must be set, for it to work.

INPUT PARAMETERS

Magic Number: Leave it blank.

OnProfitPercentTP: Sets the percentage on positive based on current TP before your breakeven is activated. Double click on the value to edit.

BEPoffsetPips: Sets the extra positive pips, that will cover up for your commissions. Type-in 0, if you want it to just move your stops to open price.

Link to download it from my website, it's cheaper($20) there. And you get both pips based breakeven and percentage based breakeven as a bundle for one price- (www.ashantipearls.com/l/breakeven)

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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
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4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Udeme Anietie Okon
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"Tired of watching the charts 24/7? Missing profits because of poor risk management? Losing trades when you could’ve secured a win?" This is the ultimate automated assistant that   protects your gains and limits your risks, and gives you time to   focus on other important things. Key Features   Break-Even Plus   – Locks in your gains and moves your stop-loss automatically.   Automatic Stop-Loss & TP   – No more emotional trading, just smart execution.   Trailing Stop   – Ride the trend
Pips Break Even EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
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Link to download it from my website, it's cheaper($20) there. And you get both pips based breakeven and percentage based breakeven as a bundle for one price- ( www.ashantipearls.com/l/breakeven ) This is a break even/break even plus EA. It moves your stop loss to break even(BE) or BE+ based on pre-set number of pips in profit. You can edit this in the input section. This EA sets breakeven for both manually and auto-opened trades. Moving stop-loss to a     breakeven   is popular among traders who
Pips Trailing Stop EA MT4
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This EA Trails your stops for both manually and auto-opened trades. This EA will work whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not.  Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage your
Percentage Trailing Stop EA
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This EA trails your stops based on percentage of current TP, for both manually and auto-opened trades.   You can edit the percentage value in the inputs. Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage you
Break Even Plus MT4
Udeme Anietie Okon
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This EA will set breakeven or breakeven-plus for your trades, whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not.   If your broker charges commissions per trade, you need to set breakeven plus, not just breakeven, in order to cover up those charges and properly let your trades run at zero risk. Inputs: In the inputs section , set   BEPoffsetPips   to 0, to use it as a "breakeven" EA. Or set   BEPoffsetPips   to any amount of pips you want, to use it as a "breakeven-plus" EA. "OnPr
Percentage Break Even EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilities
This is a break even(BE)/break even-plus(BE+) EA. It moves your stop loss to BE or BE+ based on pre-set percentage of current TP. You can edit the percentage in the input section. This EA sets breakeven for both manually and auto-opened trades.   Moving stop-loss to a       breakeven or BE+  is popular among traders who wish to safeguard their trades and to let the trades run without incurring a risk of loss. With  this  EA , you can have your stop-loss orders moved to a breakeven point automati
Percentage Trailing Stop Expert
Udeme Anietie Okon
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This EA trails your stops based on percentage of current TP, for both manually and auto-opened trades.   You can edit the percentage value in the inputs. Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage you
Break Even Plus MT5
Udeme Anietie Okon
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This EA will set breakeven or breakeven-plus for your trades, whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not. If your broker charges commissions per trade, you need to set breakeven plus, not just breakeven, in order to cover up those charges and properly let your trades run at zero risk. Inputs: In the inputs section , set   BEPoffsetPips   to 0, to use it as a "breakeven" EA. Or set   BEPoffsetPips   to any amount of pips you want, to use it as a "breakeven-plus" EA. "OnProf
Pips Trailing Stop EA MT5
Udeme Anietie Okon
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This EA Trails your stops for both manually and auto-opened trades. This EA will work whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not. Trailing stop is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. Trailing stop is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage your ord
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