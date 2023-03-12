Percentage Trailing Stop Expert

This EA trails your stops based on percentage of current TP, for both manually and auto-opened trades. You can edit the percentage value in the inputs.

Trailing stop is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. Trailing stop is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage your order's stop-loss by moving it at fixed steps.  A trailing stop will allow a stop order to follow the last traded price based on a pre-set distance, and will automatically move to lock in the positive trades. It follows a simple rule and doesn't rely on any indicators.

This EA will work on all open orders/trades.

Search "Percentage Trailing Stop EA " for the MT4 version of this same EA.

INPUT PARAMETERS

Magic Number: Leave it as it is.

tStopPercentProfit: Sets the value of percentage of current TP for positive trades before your trailing stop is activated.

tStepPips: Sets trailing step in pips.

N/B: Double-click on their values to edit.

You can download it from my website, it's cheaper($20) there - www.ashantipearls.com/l/trailingstop

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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