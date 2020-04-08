TroMark
- Indicators
- VITALI ZYRKO
- Version: 1.0
A small decoration for MT4.
Lettering in the background.
Shows the currency pair and time interval.
There can be a number of settings for changing the color, size, location, and time interval.
Promark Settings:
TURN_OFF - enable / disable decoration;
Show Period-enable / disable the time interval;
MyChartX-x-axis location;
MyChartY-location on the Y axis;
My Corner-location at the corners of the chart;
My Font Size is the size of the jewelry;
Enjoy your use.
Leave feedback on the operation of this indicator.