Gorilla Channel VZ

  • Indicators
  • VITALI ZYRKO
    VITALI ZYRKO

    VITALI ZYRKO

    3 (5)
    Hello, to those who decided to visit my page. I am a new developer of the indicator, in the future - robots. I decided to try myself as a programmer and I'm going to improve in this direction and I will be very glad if they support me in this. Thanks.
    5 products 2 codes
  • Version: 1.0

Gorilla Channel VZ is a channel indicator modified on the basis of long–term observations.


The signal trading indicator can be used both as an indicator displaying a trend channel and as one of the input signal sources, subject to additional filtering. With the right approach, at least 80% of successful transactions.

Main features of Gorilla Channel VZ:

Analytical functions
  • It can be used on any currency pairs and time frames;
  • The indicator does not redraw;
  • It is a great addition to other indicators;
Graphical capabilities
  • Occupies the minimum number of places on the chart;
  • Flexible tinctures;
  • Easy to learn;
Main Features
  • The ability to turn on/off alerts;
  • Email alerts, in the form of messages and mobile notifications;

Launch Gorilla Channel VZ:

Launch the indicator, adjust the optimal tinctures.

Gorilla Channel VZ Settings:

    Display
  • Check Bars – the size of the channel indicator (optimal values: 150 - 200);
  • Flexibility - signal tuning (optimal values: 5 - 20);
  • Deviation - channel width (optimal values: 1.618 - 3);
  • The central line - displaying the central dotted line true|false;
  • Cacl Dots - number of signals (recommended by HoLo Touch);

    Alerts

  • Alerts Message - Text alerts true|false;
  • Alerts Sound - Sound alert true|false;
  • Alert Email - sending alerts to email true|false;
  • Alert Mobile - sending notifications to a smartphone true|false;
  • Comments - Comment on the left in the upper corner true|false;


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Indicators
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Tim Marco Talarowski
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Tim Marco Talarowski 2026.01.22 11:32 
 

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Tony Gregg
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Tony Gregg 2024.06.10 19:57 
 

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Dzmitrii
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Dzmitrii 2023.10.30 12:11 
 

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