Gorilla Channel VZ
- Indicators
-
VITALI ZYRKOHello, to those who decided to visit my page. I am a new developer of the indicator, in the future - robots. I decided to try myself as a programmer and I'm going to improve in this direction and I will be very glad if they support me in this. Thanks.
- Version: 1.0
Gorilla Channel VZ is a channel indicator modified on the basis of long–term observations.
The signal trading indicator can be used both as an indicator displaying a trend channel and as one of the input signal sources, subject to additional filtering. With the right approach, at least 80% of successful transactions.
Main features of Gorilla Channel VZ:
Analytical functions
- It can be used on any currency pairs and time frames;
- The indicator does not redraw;
- It is a great addition to other indicators;
- Occupies the minimum number of places on the chart;
- Flexible tinctures;
- Easy to learn;
Main Features
- The ability to turn on/off alerts;
- Email alerts, in the form of messages and mobile notifications;
Launch Gorilla Channel VZ:
Launch the indicator, adjust the optimal tinctures.
Gorilla Channel VZ Settings:
Display
- Check Bars – the size of the channel indicator (optimal values: 150 - 200);
- Flexibility - signal tuning (optimal values: 5 - 20);
- Deviation - channel width (optimal values: 1.618 - 3);
- The central line - displaying the central dotted line true|false;
- Cacl Dots - number of signals (recommended by HoLo Touch);
Alerts
- Alerts Message - Text alerts true|false;
- Alerts Sound - Sound alert true|false;
- Alert Email - sending alerts to email true|false;
- Alert Mobile - sending notifications to a smartphone true|false;
- Comments - Comment on the left in the upper corner true|false;
User didn't leave any comment to the rating