The Cat Trend VZ
- Indicators
-
VITALI ZYRKOHello, to those who decided to visit my page. I am a new developer of the indicator, in the future - robots. I decided to try myself as a programmer and I'm going to improve in this direction and I will be very glad if they support me in this. Thanks.
- Version: 1.0
|To the first 5 buyers for --> $45.99;
The Cat Trend VZ is a constantly improving indicator with accurate and profitable entry signals.
The Cat Trend VZ indicator line changes color depending on the trend direction, and the indicator draws arrows at the price reversal points.
In addition, The Cat Trend VZ indicator implements a sound and text alert about the appearance of an arrow.
IMPORTANT: THE INDICATOR DOES NOT REDRAW.
Main features of The Cat Trend VZ:
Analytical functions
- It can be used on any currency pairs and time frames;
- The indicator does not redraw;
- It is a great addition to other indicators;
- Does not require filters to enter;
Graphical capabilities
- Occupies the minimum number of places on the chart;
- Flexible tinctures;
- Easy to learn;
Main Features of The Cat Trend VZ:
Settings
- Length - smoothing depth;
- Phase - parameter that varies within -100 ... +100, affects the quality of the transition process;
- Shift - shift of the indicator along the time axis;
- Input Price Customs - Selection of prices for which the indicator is calculated (0-"Close", 1-"Open", 2-"(High+Low)/2", 3-"High", 4-"Low");
- JMA Moving Line No.1 - Setting up the first moving average of JMA;
- JMA Moving Line No.2 - Setting up the second JMA Moving Average;
- CCF Moving Average - Setting up the CCF Moving Average;
- CJCF Moving Average - Setting the CJCF Moving Average;
- Averaging period MA - The period of averaging MA;
- Count Bars - the number of bars to be read;
Line displays
- Line - displaying the line true|false;
- Two colors - enabling two colors true|false;
Alerts
- Alerts - Enabling alerts true|false;
- On Sound - Enabling sound true|false;
Enjoy your use.