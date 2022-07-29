To the first 5 buyers for --> $45.99;

The Cat Trend VZ is a constantly improving indicator with accurate and profitable entry signals.













The Cat Trend VZ indicator line changes color depending on the trend direction, and the indicator draws arrows at the price reversal points.





In addition, The Cat Trend VZ indicator implements a sound and text alert about the appearance of an arrow.





IMPORTANT: THE INDICATOR DOES NOT REDRAW.













Main features of The Cat Trend VZ:

Analytical functions

It can be used on any currency pairs and time frames;

The indicator does not redraw;

It is a great addition to other indicators;

Does not require filters to enter;

Graphical capabilities

Occupies the minimum number of places on the chart;

Flexible tinctures;

Easy to learn;





Main Features of The Cat Trend VZ:

Settings

Length - smoothing depth;

- smoothing depth; Phase - parameter that varies within -100 ... +100, affects the quality of the transition process;

- parameter that varies within -100 ... +100, affects the quality of the transition process; Shift - shift of the indicator along the time axis;

- shift of the indicator along the time axis; Input Price Customs - Selection of prices for which the indicator is calculated (0-"Close", 1-"Open", 2-"(High+Low)/2", 3-"High", 4-"Low");

- Selection of prices for which the indicator is calculated (0-"Close", 1-"Open", 2-"(High+Low)/2", 3-"High", 4-"Low"); JMA Moving Line No.1 - Setting up the first moving average of JMA;

- Setting up the first moving average of JMA; JMA Moving Line No.2 - Setting up the second JMA Moving Average;

- Setting up the second JMA Moving Average; CCF Moving Average - Setting up the CCF Moving Average;

- Setting up the CCF Moving Average; CJCF Moving Average - Setting the CJCF Moving Average;

- Setting the CJCF Moving Average; Averaging period MA - The period of averaging MA;

- The period of averaging MA; Count Bars - the number of bars to be read;

Line displays

Line - displaying the line true|false;

- displaying the line true|false; Two colors - enabling two colors true|false;

Alerts

Alerts - Enabling alerts true|false;

- Enabling alerts true|false; On Sound - Enabling sound true|false;





Enjoy your use.



























