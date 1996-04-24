ComplexVectorHL is an indicator that characterizes the change in short-term market trends. The indicator is based on market analysis using the mathematical apparatus of complex numbers. The essence of the indicator is that it, with clear impulses, indicates the points in time when it is necessary to make decisions. The impulses are like a cardiogram showing the heartbeat of the market. The indicator has pulses only in one direction (unlike the previous development of ComplexVector), the pulses are more clear and clearly expressed.





For example:

it may be the moment of planning a new entry.

this may be the moment to exit the position.

if you work with a series that is in a drawdown, you are recommended to close it in the red and start waiting for a new series.

It is also important that the effect is greater, the smaller timeframe you work M1, M5, 15 - it generates good impulses. Although the indicator works well on H1 as well.





In general, the indicator is a very good filter and will help you avoid losing capital, whether it will tell you when it is better to make a new entry into the market.