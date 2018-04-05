In the scalping strategy "Reliable Scalper" we will use movings. The peculiarity of the strategy is that the use of moving averages underlies many other indicators - RSI, MACD, etc., which means that you can use it. We will not clutter up the currency pair chart with all sorts of clever and complex indicators, whose signals can be directly opposite - instead, we will simply use moving averages.





It is common knowledge that moving averages themselves are a lagging indicator. From this we conclude that their use in other indicators also gives lagging signals (which, by the way, are even more late than the movings themselves). Therefore, it is better to immediately put movings on the chart and not complicate the situation. In this way, we increase our chances of making a profit.





Farther. Our second advantage is the use of small timeframes (M1-M15). At such time intervals, the position can be liquidated with small losses, and then reversed along the trend - the deposit will not be significantly damaged.





This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The Expert Advisor is characterized by stable signals that can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Whether this is a scalping system or not depends on the TakeProfit and StopLoss parameters.





Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. According to this strategy, we will use 2 moving averages with settings that must be optimized for a specific broker, instrument, period. The bot works on both nettng and hedging accounts. But the settings need to be optimized for different types of accounts. By default, the bot is configured to work with hedging accounts. You don't have to spend time creating moving average strategies. The strategy is ready - just optimize it. The market is dynamically changeable, and the parameters of bots simply need to be optimized at least once a month. Optimization doesn't take long.