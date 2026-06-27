BreakEdgeGold

BreakEdge Gold Pro v3.0

XAUUSD H1 Breakout EA

No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. One trade at a time. A fixed, visible stop loss on every position, from the moment it opens.

BreakEdge captures breakouts of Gold's daily range using Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders placed at the extremes of the last 24 hours.


Verified results (demo account, public Myfxbook tracking)

+76.06 % gain €5,000 grown to €8,805

173 trades 51 % win rate

Profit Factor: 1.88 Max Drawdown: 8.46 %

7,941 pips gained in total Average win: 163.6 pips per winning trade Average loss: 75.9 pips per losing trade

Expectancy: +45.9 pips / trade (≈ €22 per trade)

Figures tracked in real time, verifiable without filters on Myfxbook. Not projections, not a backtest optimized after the fact.


The v3.0 engine

Tightened automatic Break-Even The stop loss moves into profit as soon as +80 points of floating gain is reached, locking in +40 points guaranteed on every winning position.

Smart ATR filter The EA only triggers when Gold's volatility is sufficient (ATR ≥ 1200 pts). Fewer trades, better quality.

Fixed parameters Take profit: 500 pts Stop loss: 120 pts Max position duration: 48h

No black box, no "AI" or "neural network" marketing. A pure breakout algorithm, with every rule auditable trade by trade.


What this EA never does

No martingale or lot multiplication after a loss No grid, no basket trading No hedging No hidden stop loss: every position shows its SL from the moment it opens


Settings

Only one setting to adjust: position sizing. Everything else is pre-calibrated and should not be changed without a full validation pass.

Recommended sizing Auto Lot Sizing: enabled Balance Per Lot: 300 (conservative) / 200 (moderate) / 100 (aggressive) Maximum Lot Size: 3.0

Sizing guide by capital

Capital Balance Per Lot Max Lots Target drawdown
€1,000 300 0.5 ~6 %
€5,000 300 1.0 ~6 %
€10,000 200 3.0 ~8 %
€50,000 150 5.0 ~10 %

Minimum recommended capital: €500. Optimal: €1,000+.

Engine parameters (do not modify) TP 500 pts / SL 120 pts / BE Trigger 80 pts / BE Offset 40 pts / ATR Min 1200 pts / Lookback 24 candles


Installation

  1. Attach the EA to XAUUSD on H1
  2. Set BalancePerLot according to your risk profile
  3. Enable AutoTrading
  4. Run on a VPS for continuous 24/7 operation

Compatible with any ECN/RAW broker, spread < 30 pts on Gold. Validated on Vantage Markets, IC Markets, Pepperstone.


Support

Email: support@breakedgegold.com (response within 24h) Documentation: breakedgegold.com Discord (live performance updates): discord.gg/YDMj8GNh


Disclaimer

Trading Gold on margin carries a high level of risk. Past performance, whether from a demo or a live account, is not indicative of future results. The statistics presented above come from a demo account with Vantage Markets, publicly verifiable on Myfxbook; real market conditions (slippage, requotes, latency) may cause results to vary. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Experts
SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
AI Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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