BreakEdgeGold
- Experts
-
William Michel Christophe DebezisSoftware developer with 10+ years of experience, specialized in automated trading systems for Gold (XAUUSD).
I design, build, and validate Expert Advisors on MetaTrader 5 with a focus on transparency, risk management, and real-world performance.
My Products
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 27 June 2026
- Activations: 5
BreakEdge Gold Pro v3.0
XAUUSD H1 Breakout EA
No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. One trade at a time. A fixed, visible stop loss on every position, from the moment it opens.
BreakEdge captures breakouts of Gold's daily range using Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders placed at the extremes of the last 24 hours.
Verified results (demo account, public Myfxbook tracking)
+76.06 % gain €5,000 grown to €8,805
173 trades 51 % win rate
Profit Factor: 1.88 Max Drawdown: 8.46 %
7,941 pips gained in total Average win: 163.6 pips per winning trade Average loss: 75.9 pips per losing trade
Expectancy: +45.9 pips / trade (≈ €22 per trade)
Figures tracked in real time, verifiable without filters on Myfxbook. Not projections, not a backtest optimized after the fact.
The v3.0 engine
Tightened automatic Break-Even The stop loss moves into profit as soon as +80 points of floating gain is reached, locking in +40 points guaranteed on every winning position.
Smart ATR filter The EA only triggers when Gold's volatility is sufficient (ATR ≥ 1200 pts). Fewer trades, better quality.
Fixed parameters Take profit: 500 pts Stop loss: 120 pts Max position duration: 48h
No black box, no "AI" or "neural network" marketing. A pure breakout algorithm, with every rule auditable trade by trade.
What this EA never does
No martingale or lot multiplication after a loss No grid, no basket trading No hedging No hidden stop loss: every position shows its SL from the moment it opens
Settings
Only one setting to adjust: position sizing. Everything else is pre-calibrated and should not be changed without a full validation pass.
Recommended sizing Auto Lot Sizing: enabled Balance Per Lot: 300 (conservative) / 200 (moderate) / 100 (aggressive) Maximum Lot Size: 3.0
Sizing guide by capital
|Capital
|Balance Per Lot
|Max Lots
|Target drawdown
|€1,000
|300
|0.5
|~6 %
|€5,000
|300
|1.0
|~6 %
|€10,000
|200
|3.0
|~8 %
|€50,000
|150
|5.0
|~10 %
Minimum recommended capital: €500. Optimal: €1,000+.
Engine parameters (do not modify) TP 500 pts / SL 120 pts / BE Trigger 80 pts / BE Offset 40 pts / ATR Min 1200 pts / Lookback 24 candles
Installation
- Attach the EA to XAUUSD on H1
- Set BalancePerLot according to your risk profile
- Enable AutoTrading
- Run on a VPS for continuous 24/7 operation
Compatible with any ECN/RAW broker, spread < 30 pts on Gold. Validated on Vantage Markets, IC Markets, Pepperstone.
Support
Email: support@breakedgegold.com (response within 24h) Documentation: breakedgegold.com Discord (live performance updates): discord.gg/YDMj8GNh
Disclaimer
Trading Gold on margin carries a high level of risk. Past performance, whether from a demo or a live account, is not indicative of future results. The statistics presented above come from a demo account with Vantage Markets, publicly verifiable on Myfxbook; real market conditions (slippage, requotes, latency) may cause results to vary. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.