BreakEdgeGold

XAUUSD H1 Breakout EA

BreakEdge Gold Pro v3.0

No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. One trade at a time. A fixed, visible stop loss on every position, from the moment it opens.

BreakEdge captures breakouts of Gold's daily range using Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders placed at the extremes of the last 24 hours.

Verified results (demo account, public Myfxbook tracking)

+76.06 % gain €5,000 grown to €8,805

173 trades 51 % win rate

Profit Factor: 1.88 Max Drawdown: 8.46 %

7,941 pips gained in total Average win: 163.6 pips per winning trade Average loss: 75.9 pips per losing trade

Expectancy: +45.9 pips / trade (≈ €22 per trade)

Figures tracked in real time, verifiable without filters on Myfxbook. Not projections, not a backtest optimized after the fact.

The v3.0 engine

Tightened automatic Break-Even The stop loss moves into profit as soon as +80 points of floating gain is reached, locking in +40 points guaranteed on every winning position.

Smart ATR filter The EA only triggers when Gold's volatility is sufficient (ATR ≥ 1200 pts). Fewer trades, better quality.

Fixed parameters Take profit: 500 pts Stop loss: 120 pts Max position duration: 48h

No black box, no "AI" or "neural network" marketing. A pure breakout algorithm, with every rule auditable trade by trade.

What this EA never does

No martingale or lot multiplication after a loss No grid, no basket trading No hedging No hidden stop loss: every position shows its SL from the moment it opens

Settings

Only one setting to adjust: position sizing. Everything else is pre-calibrated and should not be changed without a full validation pass.

Recommended sizing Auto Lot Sizing: enabled Balance Per Lot: 300 (conservative) / 200 (moderate) / 100 (aggressive) Maximum Lot Size: 3.0

Sizing guide by capital

Capital Balance Per Lot Max Lots Target drawdown €1,000 300 0.5 ~6 % €5,000 300 1.0 ~6 % €10,000 200 3.0 ~8 % €50,000 150 5.0 ~10 %

Minimum recommended capital: €500. Optimal: €1,000+.

Engine parameters (do not modify) TP 500 pts / SL 120 pts / BE Trigger 80 pts / BE Offset 40 pts / ATR Min 1200 pts / Lookback 24 candles

Installation

Attach the EA to XAUUSD on H1 Set BalancePerLot according to your risk profile Enable AutoTrading Run on a VPS for continuous 24/7 operation

Compatible with any ECN/RAW broker, spread < 30 pts on Gold. Validated on Vantage Markets, IC Markets, Pepperstone.

Support

Email: support@breakedgegold.com (response within 24h) Documentation: breakedgegold.com Discord (live performance updates): discord.gg/YDMj8GNh

Disclaimer

Trading Gold on margin carries a high level of risk. Past performance, whether from a demo or a live account, is not indicative of future results. The statistics presented above come from a demo account with Vantage Markets, publicly verifiable on Myfxbook; real market conditions (slippage, requotes, latency) may cause results to vary. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.