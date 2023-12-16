V1 Stochastic Alert

Most “Instant RSI Divergence” Signals Are Wrong If you have used RSI divergence indicators before, you have probably experienced this: a divergence appears in real time, looks convincing at first, and then disappears a few candles later. When you look back at the chart, the historical signals no longer match what you originally saw. This is not a user error. It is a logical problem. Divergence that is not based on confirmed swing highs or swing lows is inherently unstable. If you are looking for

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