V1 Stochastic Alert

5

Stochastic indicator alerts 

when 

EA Available in comments , must have indicator installed

buys

  • stochastic main line is above  signal line
  • stochastic is below 30
  • rsi 5 is below 20

sell

  • stochastic main line is below signal line
  • stochastic is above 70
  • rsi 5 is above 80

ADD to chart 

Stochastic k 30 - d 9 - slowing 3, levels 30/70

rsi 5 lelels 20.80


Full alerts 

push, mobile , email ect

All input settings variable 

feel free to contact for more information or alert sugestions

Reviews 3
alejug
14
alejug 2025.10.12 02:20 
 

Excelentes Herramientas

traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2023.12.21 13:48 
 

Obrigado pela sua generosidade, excelente indicador gratuito.

cham
924
cham 2025.11.01 07:51 
 

пока не проверял , хотя по описанию вроде как ок

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Moving Average Cross Engulfing Alert Mt5
Paul Conrad Carlson
5 (1)
Indicators
This Mt5 Indicator Signals when there is two opposite direction bars engulfed by current bar.  has a recent Exponential Moving Average Cross and past bar was oversold/bought Expert Advisor Available in Comments  Free Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110114?source=Site&nbsp ; Full Alerts for mt5 terminal , phone , email, print to file, print to journal  Buy Signal ( blue line ) Past ema cross ( set at 30 bars back ) Past bar rsi is oversold ( level 40  ) Engulfing bar closes
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Ema Cross Alert V1
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Alert Indicator for exponential moving average cross blue arrow for buy alert , fast ema 14 crosses above 50 pink arrow for sell alert , fast ema 14 crosses below 50 Default 14 ema fast & 50 ema slow add these indicators to chart Full Alerts , push, email, phone  inputs for moving average lengths and alarm on off settings Please contact for help of an indicator alert suggestion 
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Harmonic Pattern Helper Engulfing Bar MT5
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
Expert Advisor designed for trading Engulfing Candle Patterns within a manually input price range the D point of harmonic patterns , gartley , bat cypher butterfly ect. How Does It Work Step 1 Identify a price range around the end point D of your harmonic pattern. Input two prices into the EA settings   Inp9 Upper Level- type the highest price where an engulfing candle pattern can occur. Inp9 Lower Level - type the lowest price where an engulfing candle pattern can occur. Step 2  inp11_blockID
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Macd Divergence Moving Average
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
Macd Divergence with Smoothed Moving Averages. Divergence must  occur when the moving averages are trending. Ea can ONLY  open ONE long and one short trade at a time Please add smoothed averages to chart 30/60/100 in live chart VIEW COMMENTS SECTION FOR ALERT ONLY VERSION Test in strategy tester to visualize Ea setting Default lot size 0.01 Default TP 50 pips Default SL 50 pips 2. Macd setting can be changed to default 12/26/9 Please backtest , for use in trending markets conditions  .
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Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
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Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
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3.5 (2)
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Indicator alerts for Dual Relative strength index rsi. Large rsi preset at 14 is below 30 small rsi preset at 4 is below 10 for buy bullish signals . Large rsi preset are 14 is above 70 small rsi preset at 4 is above 90 for sell bearish signals . Includes mobile and terminal alerts. draws lines when alerts. This indicator can help identify extremes and then the tops or bottoms of those extremes .
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Countertrend Ema V1
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
MT5 Alert Indicator  Please add Ema moving averages 60/100/200 & Rsi period 10 levels 30/70 to your chart. This indicator alert on a trend reversal strategy were - ema 60 > 100&200  - ema 100 < 200  And the Rsi is below 30 FOR BUY SIGNAL  Use this strategy in confluence with a larger timeframe trend in the same direction.  This strategy identifies great entry opportunities to enter an early trend. 
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Harmonic Pattern Helper Engulfing Bar mt4 test
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
Expert Advisor designed for trading Engulfing Candle Patterns within a manually input price range the D point of harmonic patterns , gartley , bat cypher butterfly ect.  This is the  full version , word test in the title is an error How Does It Work Step 1 Identify a price range around the end point D of your harmonic pattern. Input two prices into the EA settings   Inp9 Upper Level- type the highest price where an engulfing candle pattern can occur. Inp9 Lower Level - type the lowest price whe
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Macd divergence and parabolic sar buy only
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T8Mge39Xsk&t=9s Youtube Sell only EA here. These EAs trade macd divergence only if there is a parabolic sar change at the same time. Buy bullish macd divergence & parabolic sar crosses below price Macd settings  Threshhold is how far above / below zero divergence must occur. Timeframe used Parabolic sar settings Only one trade in that direction can be opened at once. Trades on open bar Alerts , mt5 and mobile Stop loss and target points Stop loss is set to a
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Rsi Ema Engulfing Bar V3
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
This MT5 alert is designed to identify potential buying opportunities based on several technical indicators and price action patterns. Here's how it works: Buy Conditions 1. RSI Condition:    The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the current period is below a specified low threshold (RsiLow). This indicates oversold conditions. 2. Candlestick Pattern:    It checks for a specific candlestick pattern across three consecutive candles:    - The current candle (1) closes higher than it opens (bulli
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Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
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Delete Objects and Grid
Paul Conrad Carlson
Utilities
Script for Metatrader 5. One click to Delete the background grid and object, all objects on the chart such as Trend lines you have drawn or created by another program arrows text Fibonacci lines removes the background grid making a clearer clean chart horizontal and vertical lines Easy for clearing a chart or when opening new charts. Please leave a review on how its working.
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Macd divergence and parabolic sar sell only
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T8Mge39Xsk&t=9s Youtube These EAs trade macd divergence only if there is a parabolic sar change at the same time. Sell bearish macd divergence & parabolic sar crosses above price Macd settings  Threshhold is how far above / below zero divergence must occur. Timeframe used Parabolic sar settings Only one trade in that direction can be opened at once. Trades on open bar Alerts , mt5 and mobile Stop loss and target points Stop loss is set to a % percentage of the
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Envelopev1
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
1 hour EurUsd Strategy - tested over 16yrs Trading Logic:   Entry Condition : The EA opens a long position when the   Momentum Indicator   crosses the Level line downward. Momentum : A popular indicator that measures the speed or strength of price movements. When the momentum crosses the level line downward, it typically indicates a slowing of upward price movements and could suggest an impending change in market direction, signaling an opportunity to enter a long position before the price star
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Engulfing bar after trend change
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
The EMA Engulfing Cross indicator is an indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform that signals potential buy and sell opportunities based on an engulfing candle pattern after a recent exponential moving average cross. You can adjust how recently the trend change must have occurred using the PASTemaCROSS input. The RSI oversold/overbought function is used to confirm the signals generated by the moving averages. It takes into account the previous bar before the engulfing bar, and it is best used wi
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Simple Engulf Sell
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a sell trade the engulfing bar must close below the previous green bars low  Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
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Rsi Engulfing Bar Alert V2
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
RSI Condition: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the current period is below a specified low threshold (RsiLow). This indicates oversold conditions. Candlestick Pattern: It checks for a specific candlestick pattern across three consecutive candles: The current candle (1) closes higher than it opens (bullish) The previous candle (2) closes lower than it opens (bearish) The current candle's close is below the high of the previous candle Price Action: The alert also checks that the current
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Bollinger Band Lion
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This Expert advisor Trades Trending conditions, best use on EURUSD 1hr chart Strategy uses Bollinger band , Rsi and a momentum indicator to identify the best trading conditions  Includes news filter and account protection settings , also entry protection for high spread . Optimized code for quicker optimization in mt5 Download demo and test out Bollinger Band Lion .
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Lion macd
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This Expert trades macd crosses , using ADX and AC. Designed for 4hr EURUSD trading but able to trade major pairs. Code is designed for speedy metatrader optimisation using open price testing as ea uses open prices on indicators used. EA identifies trends  with specific momentum and exits using the ADX or stop loss. Please optimise using out of sample data.  preset at 0.1 lots best to start with 0.01 lots.
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cham
924
cham 2025.11.01 07:51 
 

пока не проверял , хотя по описанию вроде как ок

alejug
14
alejug 2025.10.12 02:20 
 

Excelentes Herramientas

traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2023.12.21 13:48 
 

Obrigado pela sua generosidade, excelente indicador gratuito.

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