V1 Stochastic Alert
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.56
Stochastic indicator alerts
when
EA Available in comments , must have indicator installed
buys
- stochastic main line is above signal line
- stochastic is below 30
- rsi 5 is below 20
sell
- stochastic main line is below signal line
- stochastic is above 70
- rsi 5 is above 80
ADD to chart
Stochastic k 30 - d 9 - slowing 3, levels 30/70
rsi 5 lelels 20.80
Full alerts
push, mobile , email ect
All input settings variable
feel free to contact for more information or alert sugestions
Excelentes Herramientas