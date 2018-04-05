Macd Divergence Moving Average

Macd Divergence with Smoothed Moving Averages.

  1. Divergence must  occur when the moving averages are trending.
  2. Ea can ONLY open ONE long and one short trade at a time

Please add smoothed averages to chart 30/60/100 in live chart

  • VIEW COMMENTS SECTION FOR ALERT ONLY VERSION
  • Test in strategy tester to visualize Ea setting


  • Default lot size 0.01
  • Default TP 50 pips
  • Default SL 50 pips

2. Macd setting can be changed to default 12/26/9

Please backtest , for use in trending markets conditions  .


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