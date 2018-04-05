Macd Divergence Moving Average
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
Macd Divergence with Smoothed Moving Averages.
- Divergence must occur when the moving averages are trending.
- Ea can ONLY open ONE long and one short trade at a time
Please add smoothed averages to chart 30/60/100 in live chart
- VIEW COMMENTS SECTION FOR ALERT ONLY VERSION
- Test in strategy tester to visualize Ea setting
- Default lot size 0.01
- Default TP 50 pips
- Default SL 50 pips
2. Macd setting can be changed to default 12/26/9
Please backtest , for use in trending markets conditions .