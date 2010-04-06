Pipsurfer Tide Meter is a Momentum Indicator that is designed to help trades know which way the "Tide" is turning. This indicator is a great supporting indicator to the pipsurfer main indicator that is listed in MQL5 under "Pipsurfer Indicator"





The Strategy Behind the Tide Meter is that youll see the blue bars and the red bars.

Blue bars are for bullish momentum

Red bars are for bearish momentum

Use price action to find a trading zone then wait for the tide meter to change color then you enter.