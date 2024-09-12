Pipsurfer Strategy 2

The Pipsurfer Strategy indicator is designed to help traders identify trend-based trades by leveraging momentum confirmations within the market structure. It works by detecting key pullbacks and providing entry signals after a confirmed market retracement, ensuring you only enter trades with the highest probability of success. Perfect for traders looking to capitalize on trending markets, this tool simplifies your decision-making process and helps you stay on the right side of the trend. Whether you're trading forex, commodities, or indices, Pipsurfer Strategy 2 enhances your strategy with reliable signals based on price action and momentum.

Key Features:

  • Identifies trend-based trade setups using market structure and momentum
  • Provides trade entries after confirmed pullbacks
  • Works on all timeframes and market instruments
  • Ideal for traders focusing on price action and trend trading strategies


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This indicator is Strategy 2 of the Pipsurfer EA so traders can see where the EA would enter trades at and manually trade with the EA A Smart Money trend continuation strategy that's more moderate but this strategy includes candlestick price action and smart money institutional concepts to find trend continuation moves and hopefully to catch the BIG move that the Banks enter at. There are a full clues that large  institutions give before entering and Pipsurfer Strategy 2 is designed to look for
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