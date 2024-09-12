Pipsurfer Strategy 2
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The Pipsurfer Strategy indicator is designed to help traders identify trend-based trades by leveraging momentum confirmations within the market structure. It works by detecting key pullbacks and providing entry signals after a confirmed market retracement, ensuring you only enter trades with the highest probability of success. Perfect for traders looking to capitalize on trending markets, this tool simplifies your decision-making process and helps you stay on the right side of the trend. Whether you're trading forex, commodities, or indices, Pipsurfer Strategy 2 enhances your strategy with reliable signals based on price action and momentum.
Key Features:
- Identifies trend-based trade setups using market structure and momentum
- Provides trade entries after confirmed pullbacks
- Works on all timeframes and market instruments
- Ideal for traders focusing on price action and trend trading strategies