Pipsurfer Dashboard
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 June 2023
- Activations: 11
Pipsurfer Dashboard is a multi-currency multi-timeframe dashboard designed to alert you to where the action is happening in the forex markets. The software trades a trend based price action and market structure strategy.
Assets Supported:
All Forex
Metals
Indices
Major Crypto
Major Input Settings:
Timeframe Filters - Choose which timeframe you want the Pipsurfer Dashboard to signal you on.
Pair Selection - Choose To Follow All Major Pairs And Crosses or have a custom list of your choice
Alert And Signals To You Phone- Even if you are not infront of your computer you will be able to opt into alerts