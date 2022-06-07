Pipsurfer Dashboard is a multi-currency multi-timeframe dashboard designed to alert you to where the action is happening in the forex markets. The software trades a trend based price action and market structure strategy.

Assets Supported:

All Forex

Metals

Indices

Major Crypto





Major Input Settings:

Timeframe Filters - Choose which timeframe you want the Pipsurfer Dashboard to signal you on.

Pair Selection - Choose To Follow All Major Pairs And Crosses or have a custom list of your choice

Alert And Signals To You Phone- Even if you are not infront of your computer you will be able to opt into alerts















