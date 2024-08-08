The Pipsurfer EA is a high level trend trading grid system designed to look for higher lows in an uptrend and lower highs in a down trend. It has the capabilities to be used on multiple different forex pairs at the same time and will pick the best entries out of the trading criteria among the pairs to enter trades with.

The Pipsurfer EA Comes with many features to ensure a smooth trading experience.

Prebuilt settings package for easy set up for each tier of forex pairs. Each pair falls into a different volatility and price action class. The tier setting allows for users to have calibrated settings for that specific forex pairs class. Multiple trend trading strategies to be able to adjust to changing market conditions and risk profile Forex Correlation Filters News Filters Trailing Stop Loss New Hedge Feature Break Even Levels Cost Average Algorithms And alot of fun



