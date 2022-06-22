Pipsurfer EA
- Experts
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- Version: 2.71
- Updated: 7 February 2025
- Activations: 11
The Pipsurfer EA is a high level trend trading grid system designed to look for higher lows in an uptrend and lower highs in a down trend. It has the capabilities to be used on multiple different forex pairs at the same time and will pick the best entries out of the trading criteria among the pairs to enter trades with.
The Pipsurfer EA Comes with many features to ensure a smooth trading experience.
- Prebuilt settings package for easy set up for each tier of forex pairs. Each pair falls into a different volatility and price action class. The tier setting allows for users to have calibrated settings for that specific forex pairs class.
- Multiple trend trading strategies to be able to adjust to changing market conditions and risk profile
- Forex Correlation Filters
- News Filters
- Trailing Stop Loss
- Break Even Levels
- Cost Average Algorithms
- And alot of fun
Pipsurfer is great! With fully open setting to tailor the program to exactly you style of trading and risk management. My setup performs with roughly 5% profit per week and minimum drawdown. I would recommend pip surfer to anyone wanting to gain financial freedom. Not a get rich quick scheme. Just like any trading software it takes patience.