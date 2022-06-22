Pipsurfer EA

5

The Pipsurfer EA is a high level trend trading grid system designed to look for higher lows in an uptrend and lower highs in a down trend. It has the capabilities to be used on multiple different forex pairs at the same time and will pick the best entries out of the trading criteria among the pairs to enter trades with. 

The Pipsurfer EA Comes with many features to ensure a smooth trading experience.

  1. Prebuilt settings package for easy set up for each tier of forex pairs. Each pair falls into a different volatility and price action class. The tier setting allows for users to have calibrated settings for that specific forex pairs class.
  2. Multiple trend trading strategies to be able to adjust to changing market conditions and risk profile
  3. Forex Correlation Filters
  4. News Filters
  5. Trailing Stop Loss
  6. Break Even Levels 
  7. Cost Average Algorithms
  8. And alot of fun 


Reviews 1
Chroniecam
84
Chroniecam 2022.07.25 05:52 
 

Pipsurfer is great! With fully open setting to tailor the program to exactly you style of trading and risk management. My setup performs with roughly 5% profit per week and minimum drawdown. I would recommend pip surfer to anyone wanting to gain financial freedom. Not a get rich quick scheme. Just like any trading software it takes patience.

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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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The Pipsurfer EA
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
1 (1)
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The Pipsurfer EA is a high level trend trading grid system designed to look for higher lows in an uptrend and lower highs in a down trend. It has the capabilities to be used on multiple different forex pairs at the same time and will pick the best entries out of the trading criteria among the pairs to enter trades with.  The Pipsurfer EA Comes with many features to ensure a smooth trading experience. Prebuilt settings package for easy set up for each tier of forex pairs. Each pair falls into a d
Pipsurfer Strategy 2
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The Pipsurfer Strategy indicator is designed to help traders identify trend-based trades by leveraging momentum confirmations within the market structure. It works by detecting key pullbacks and providing entry signals after a confirmed market retracement , ensuring you only enter trades with the highest probability of success. Perfect for traders looking to capitalize on trending markets, this tool simplifies your decision-making process and helps you stay on the right side of the trend. Whethe
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Pipsurfer EA Strategy 4
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
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Indicator for the 4th strategy of the Pipsurfer EA. This indicator will allow the user to visually see the points of entry for strategy 4 of Pipsurfer. In the settings you will be able to adjust the parameters to mix and match to your trading style and find the settings that you want to either trade manually or tune the EA to do. Strategy 4 uses a market structure trend continuation approach to trading and looks for confirmed highs in downtrends and confirmed lows in uptrends to find great trend
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Pipsurfer Tide Meter
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Pipsurfer Tide Meter is a Momentum Indicator that is designed to help trades know which way the "Tide" is turning. This indicator is a great supporting indicator to the pipsurfer main indicator that is listed in MQL5 under "Pipsurfer Indicator"  The Strategy Behind the Tide Meter is that youll see the blue bars and the red bars. Blue bars are for bullish momentum  Red bars are for bearish momentum  Use price action to find a trading zone then wait for the tide meter to change color then you ent
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Overview: With so much noise and distraction in the markets I wanted to create clarity for traders to have a simple, efficient, and fun trading experience. This is why I created Pipsurfer. Pipsurfer is an trend following indicator that visually shows you important Institutional Smart Money levels in the market and helps you to trace Market Structure in the markets. Most traders find it difficult to visually see trading elements such as trend, structure and momentum which are key for understandin
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Pipsurfer Dashboard is a multi-currency multi-timeframe dashboard designed to alert you to where the action is happening in the forex markets. The software trades a trend based price action and market structure strategy.  Assets Supported: All Forex Metals  Indices Major Crypto Major Input Settings: Timeframe Filters - Choose which timeframe you want the Pipsurfer Dashboard to signal you on. Pair Selection - Choose To Follow All Major Pairs And Crosses or have a custom list of your choice Alert
Pipsurfer Trade Manager
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
Utilities
The Pipsurfer Trade Manager Is A high level software that will automatically analysis each trading asset and calculate its optimal take profit and stop loss levels for Each trade it is managing. Complete with an easy to use management panel that allows you to manage your risk parameters for each individual trade that you place on each pair. You will have access to trailing stops, break even, partial take profits and account risk percentage features as well
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Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
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This is the entry and settings for Pipsurfer EA Strategy 1 in an Indicator form. This was created to help users see the entries that Pipsurfer would take and for those who wish to manually trade the entries. Entry Strategies Strategy 1 - This strategy is a conservative strategy that incorporates trend market structure and momentum with each entry having to meet a large variety of market conditions. The goal of this entry is to buy at the lowest point of a trend pullback and sell at the highest
Pipsurfer EA Entry 2
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
Indicators
This indicator is Strategy 2 of the Pipsurfer EA so traders can see where the EA would enter trades at and manually trade with the EA A Smart Money trend continuation strategy that's more moderate but this strategy includes candlestick price action and smart money institutional concepts to find trend continuation moves and hopefully to catch the BIG move that the Banks enter at. There are a full clues that large  institutions give before entering and Pipsurfer Strategy 2 is designed to look for
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Chroniecam
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Chroniecam 2022.07.25 05:52 
 

Pipsurfer is great! With fully open setting to tailor the program to exactly you style of trading and risk management. My setup performs with roughly 5% profit per week and minimum drawdown. I would recommend pip surfer to anyone wanting to gain financial freedom. Not a get rich quick scheme. Just like any trading software it takes patience.

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