Pipsurfer EA Strategy 4

Indicator for the 4th strategy of the Pipsurfer EA. This indicator will allow the user to visually see the points of entry for strategy 4 of Pipsurfer. In the settings you will be able to adjust the parameters to mix and match to your trading style and find the settings that you want to either trade manually or tune the EA to do. Strategy 4 uses a market structure trend continuation approach to trading and looks for confirmed highs in downtrends and confirmed lows in uptrends to find great trend based entries. 
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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This indicator is Strategy 2 of the Pipsurfer EA so traders can see where the EA would enter trades at and manually trade with the EA A Smart Money trend continuation strategy that's more moderate but this strategy includes candlestick price action and smart money institutional concepts to find trend continuation moves and hopefully to catch the BIG move that the Banks enter at. There are a full clues that large  institutions give before entering and Pipsurfer Strategy 2 is designed to look for
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