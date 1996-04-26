Request
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Request indicator shows periods of steady market movement. The indicator shows favorable moments for entering the market. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates trend movement signals. You can use the indicator as the main one to determine the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. Uses two options for settings. The indicator uses color signaling: red - when changing from descending to ascending, and green - vice versa, to descending. Simple, visual and effective trend detection.