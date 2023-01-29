Binary strategy via binary deal trading indicator

Hello trader,

In this article, I am going to talk about how to use and set up the indicators, and I will show you how to find a suitable condition for entry.

We are discussing the use of the Binary Deal Trading Indicator for a binary strategy. The significant benefit of this approach is that you get to set or adjust the parameters, the martingale strategy, and money management through our indicators. This indicator features an on-screen display of a warning signal and an arrow indicating a confirmed signal. The indicator also includes an alert function and a notification system. All warning and confirmed signals do not require redrawing. You must use the indicator on MT4. In the case of auto-trading, you can download the auto-trading indicator for the MT2 platform from the attached file below.

For paid version link >>CLICK<<

For free version link >>CLICK<<

Get more tools at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sukunthn/seller





A simple trading system

1. After receiving the warning signal, please prepare your assets, investment amount, and expiry time. Then, wait for the confirmed signal.

2. After receiving the confirmed signal, you have to enter the trade immediately.

3. If you lose, continue with the martingale on the next candle for 2 steps (2 candles). Please ensure sufficient investment. Refer to the money management section for details.

4. Do not trade during red news events or in volatile markets. Avoid trading currency pairs with extreme strength or weakness.





Binary strategy

Timeframe 1, 5 and 15 minutes (Scalping at 1 hour)

Expiry time 5 and 15 minutes (or the end of candle)

Currency pairs: All currency pairs, crypto and gold

### You should select for 2-3 pairs for long time period trading. If you always switch pairs, the statistic might be confused.





Parameter setting for 1 minutes

You have to set the parameters following picture below.

Period bars is 2

Fast volatility is 0.5

Slow volatility is between 30

Price volatility is 5





Parameter setting for 5 minutes

You have to set the parameters following picture below.

Period bars is 2

Fast volatility is 0.5

Slow volatility is between 30 and 35

Price volatility is -10





Parameter setting for 15 minutes

Period bars is 3

Fast volatility is 2

Slow volatility is between 30 and 35

Price volatility is -30





Parameter setting for 1 Hour (For for scalping on Forex)

Period bars is 13

Fast volatility is 25-30

Slow volatility is between 35

Price volatility is -100













Martingale strategy for binary option

In the case of lose on the current signal, martingale strategy is considered. You can create this strategy for 2 steps of martingale. This strategy is under money management.

Martingale classification is 2 choices

1. Martingale with next signal

2. Martingale with next candle





Steps to trade with martingale on the next candle.

When you receive the confirmed signal, trade on the current candle. If you win, please stop trading for this signal.

If you lose, trade on the next candle (Martingale step 1).

If you lose on Martingale step 1, trade on the next candle (Martingale step 2).

Please stop if you lose on the martingale step 2.

Look at the picture to clearly understand.





Money management plan

Looking at the table below, the money management plan comprises two modes: the first is regular, and the second is recovery. This plan is suitable for the same currency pair. The total number of trades is six, including the martingale step. The first trade requires trading in regular mode with 1% of the investment money. If you lose, step martingale 1 will be considered for double the last money invested. If you lose on martingale step 1, step 2 will be considered for 5 USD. In the case of all losses, the total loss is 8%. The recovery mode has to be considered.

You must cease trading on the day you experience six consecutive losses. All six times are losses; the total loss is 23%.









All the best and happy trading

Deal Trading Forex Group



