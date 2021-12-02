Brilliant Auto Regression Channels

The indicator automatically draws up to five different regression channels.

The product draws the channels for the previous major periods.

For example:

Indicator Chart Drawing Period

M1

D1

M5 D1

M15 D1 M30 D1 H1 D1 H4 W1

It updates itself at the beginning of the major period (ex.: D1 or W1).

The periods are in the major period domain.

For example: if the indicator is put on H1 chart, the period of 1 means 1 day on the chart.