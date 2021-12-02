Brilliant Auto Regression Channels
- Indicators
- Mohamed Sabry
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 December 2021
The indicator automatically draws up to five different regression channels.
The product draws the channels for the previous major periods.
For example:
|Indicator Chart
|Drawing Period
|M1
|D1
|M5
|D1
|M15
|D1
|M30
|D1
|H1
|D1
|H4
|W1
It updates itself at the beginning of the major period (ex.: D1 or W1).
The periods are in the major period domain.
For example: if the indicator is put on H1 chart, the period of 1 means 1 day on the chart.