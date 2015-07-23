Brilliant Keltner Channel MT4

This indicator draws the Keltner Channel for any time frame Displayed on the current Time frame allowing user to choose which moving average type for the calculations.

The available Moving Averages are:

Simple Moving Average (MA_Mode=Mode_SMA)



Exponential Moving Average (MA_Mode=Mode_EMA)

Smoothed Moving Average (MA_Mode=Mode_SmoothedAverage)

Linear Weighted Moving Average (MA_Mode=Mode_LinearWeighted)

Tillson's Moving Average (MA_Mode=Mode_Telsons)

Moving Average line is coded into RED or BLUE according to its direction from the previous candle.

User can choose to calculate the bands of the channel according to ATR or using Standard Deviation with confidence value





it can be used with "Brilliant_Advanced_Timing" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31706 for finding a proper Entering Point.



