Brilliant Advanced Timing
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 September 2018
- Activations: 5
This indicator shows the Up/Down trend calculated on a specific Time Frame defined by the user.
The trend is shown in color coding for easy identification.
ex: User can show the trend calculated from a Daily (D1) chart on the H4 chart.
NOTE: Required Time Frame must be higher than the chart current time frame, otherwise the indicator will draw nothing.
The available Moving Averages for the signal are:
- Simple Moving Average.
- Exponential Moving Average.
- Smoothed Moving Average.
- Linear Weighted Moving Average.
"Brilliant Advanced Timing" can be used for proper signal generating in conjunction with another trend indicators such as "Brilliant Harmonic Patterns"https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10611#!tab=tab_p_overview
Parameters:
- MaxBars: the maximum number of candles to calculate for.
- TimeFrame: the desired time frame to calculate the indicator on.
- IndicatorPeriod: the desired Period for the indicator.
- AppliedPrice: the desired Price for the indicator to calculate on.
- SignalPeriod: the desired Period for Signal calculations.
- SignalMode: Signal Modes
- Simple Moving Average
- Exponential Moving Average
- Smoothed Moving Average
- Linear Weighted Moving Average
- Tolerance: Tdesired tolerance for the signal bands
- ShowAlert: if TRUE, it shows alerts on MT4 platform for crossing from up to down or vice versa.
- SendNotification: if TRUE, it send notifications (if correctly setup) on MT4 platform for crossing from up to down or vice versa.