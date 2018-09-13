Brilliant Advanced Timing

This indicator shows the Up/Down trend calculated on a specific Time Frame defined by the user.

The trend is shown in color coding for easy identification.

ex: User can show the trend calculated from a Daily (D1) chart on the H4 chart.

NOTE: Required Time Frame must be higher than the chart current time frame, otherwise the indicator will draw nothing.

The available Moving Averages for the signal are:

  • Simple Moving Average.
  • Exponential Moving Average.
  • Smoothed Moving Average.
  • Linear Weighted Moving Average.

"Brilliant Advanced Timing" can be used for proper signal generating in conjunction with another trend indicators such as "Brilliant Harmonic Patterns"https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10611#!tab=tab_p_overview

Parameters:

  • MaxBars: the maximum number of candles to calculate for.
  • TimeFrame: the desired time frame to calculate the indicator on.
  • IndicatorPeriod: the desired Period for the indicator.
  • AppliedPrice: the desired Price for the indicator to calculate on.
  • SignalPeriod:  the desired Period for Signal calculations.
  • SignalMode: Signal Modes
    • Simple Moving Average 
    • Exponential Moving Average 
    • Smoothed Moving Average 
    • Linear Weighted Moving Average 
  • Tolerance: Tdesired tolerance for the signal bands
  • ShowAlert: if TRUE, it shows alerts on MT4 platform for crossing from up to down or vice versa.
  • SendNotification: if TRUE, it send notifications (if correctly setup) on MT4 platform for crossing from up to down or vice versa.





























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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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