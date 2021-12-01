Brilliant Price Action
- Indicators
- Mohamed Sabry
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 December 2021
- Activations: 5
Brilliant Price Action Indicator is a leading Indicator that does not repaint.
It can be calculated on a time frame and represented on another time frame.
It can be used in trend identification from higher time frames OR for Entry on lower time frames.
Moving average modes are:
0 = Simple moving Average.
1 = Exponential moving Average.
2 = Smoothed moving Average.
3 = Linear Weighted moving Average.