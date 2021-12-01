Brilliant Price Action

Brilliant Price Action Indicator is a leading Indicator that does not repaint.

It can be calculated on a time frame and represented on another time frame.

It can be used in trend identification from higher time frames OR for Entry on lower time frames.

Moving average modes are:

0 = Simple moving Average.

1 = Exponential moving Average.

2 = Smoothed moving Average.

3 = Linear Weighted moving Average.