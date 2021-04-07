Brilliant Keltner Channel

This indicator draws the Keltner Channel using the rates chart calculated from any other timeframe.

The available Moving Averages are:

Simple Moving Average

Exponential Moving Average

Smoothed Moving Average

Linear Weighted Moving Average

Tillson's Moving Average

Moving Average line is coded into RED or BLUE according to its direction from the previous candle.

Example: User can display the Keltner Channel calculated on the basis of a Daily (D1) chart on a H4 chart.

NOTE: Timeframe must be higher than the current timeframe of the chart, otherwise the indicator will draw nothing.