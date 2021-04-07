Brilliant Keltner Channel

This indicator draws the Keltner Channel using the rates chart calculated from any other timeframe.

The available Moving Averages are:

  • Simple Moving Average
  • Exponential Moving Average
  • Smoothed Moving Average
  • Linear Weighted Moving Average
  • Tillson's Moving Average

Moving Average line is coded into RED or BLUE according to its direction from the previous candle.

Example: User can display the Keltner Channel calculated on the basis of a Daily (D1) chart on a H4 chart.

NOTE: Timeframe must be higher than the current timeframe of the chart, otherwise the indicator will draw nothing.

