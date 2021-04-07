Brilliant Keltner Channel
- Indicators
- Mohamed Sabry
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 7 April 2021
This indicator draws the Keltner Channel using the rates chart calculated from any other timeframe.
The available Moving Averages are:
- Simple Moving Average
- Exponential Moving Average
- Smoothed Moving Average
- Linear Weighted Moving Average
- Tillson's Moving Average
Moving Average line is coded into RED or BLUE according to its direction from the previous candle.
Example: User can display the Keltner Channel calculated on the basis of a Daily (D1) chart on a H4 chart.
NOTE: Timeframe must be higher than the current timeframe of the chart, otherwise the indicator will draw nothing.