Trend Corrections Expert MT5

This Expert Advisor finds the direction of the trend of the currency pair on a given number of bars, after that, it determines the moment of the correction. If the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the one specified in the parameters, then the EA trades in the direction of the trend (but only if additional indicator readings confirm the opening of a trade). Since this EA works on corrections, it will not buy at the high or sell at the low of the trend. It has many settings for confirming the opening of a transaction, and you can also set different correction values. If you need to trade only when a trend is found, trading on corrections can be disabled. To reduce losses, the adviser sets a stop loss for transactions, has the functions of a trailing stop and trailing by the Parabolic Sar indicator. It can trade on almost any currency pairs and timeframes with optimized settings for them.





Input parameters