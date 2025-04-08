Find My Rules
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Find My Rules
It is an fully custimizable Expert Advisor. You can choose multiple parameters that act as a trigger to execute a buy or sell order.
The parameters available to configure to your liking are: lots, stop loss, take profit, dynamic lots, order type,timeframe.
Indicator combinations for triggering orders and for preconditions (two factors) are: RSI, EMA1, EMA2, EMA3, EMA4,MACD.
INPUTS PARAMETERS:
OPERATION OPTIONS
magic number = number for identification
lots = lots for operation
stop loss = the stop loss value number
take profit = the take profit value number
trailing stop = the trailing stop value number
dynamic lots = set if lots are calculated dynamically, lots grow or decrease depending on the size of the account
order type = type sell or buy order
timeframe= period for operations M1,M5,M15,H1,H4…
EXECUTION OPTIONS
rsi option = ignore, equal to, less than, great than, less or equal to, great or equal to
rsi value = RSI value number
moving average 1 option = ignore, this MA below to MA 1, this MA below to MA 2, this MA below to MA 3, this MA below to MA 4, this MA above to MA 1, this MA above to MA 2, this MA above to MA 3, this MA above to MA 4, price close below this MA,price close above this MA
moving average 1 value = EMA perdiod value
moving average 2 option = ignore, this MA below to MA 1, this MA below to MA 2, this MA below to MA 3, this MA below to MA 4, this MA above to MA 1, this MA above to MA 2, this MA above to MA 3, this MA above to MA 4, price close below this MA,price close above this MA
moving average 2 value = EMA perdiod value
moving average 3 option = ignore, this MA below to MA 1, this MA below to MA 2, this MA below to MA 3, this MA below to MA 4, this MA above to MA 1, this MA above to MA 2, this MA above to MA 3, this MA above to MA 4, price close below this MA,price close above this MA
moving average 3 value = EMA perdiod value