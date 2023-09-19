SUPER FIBO AI...

RE-ENGINEERED RISK MANAGEMENT MODEL.

DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE GOOD FOR EURUSD LIVE TRADING.

SIMPLY TURN ALL 12 'Grouped_Trading_Strategies' TO TRUE.

Set the value of your starting account deposit/balance as the "Fixed_Trading_Funds" and for higher trading volumes, increase 'sfAI_Batch_Orders' with caution.

Super Fibo AI is a multi-Strategy E.A. with keen focus on the EURUD trading pair integrates over 120 independent trading strategies. Super Fibo AI has been cautiously designed and rigorously tested (with successful results to show) in the EURUSD environment for over 24 Years thus made suitable for consistent and long term trading activities. Attached (in the comments section) is the over TWENTY FOUR YEARS optimized and TESTED EURUSD setting - made ready for IMMEDIATE LIVE TRADING. See signal here - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931097?

Below are the descriptions of the Super Fibo AI input parameters: