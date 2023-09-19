Super Fibo AI

SUPER FIBO AI...

  • RE-ENGINEERED RISK MANAGEMENT MODEL.
  • DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE GOOD FOR EURUSD LIVE TRADING.
  • SIMPLY TURN ALL 12 'Grouped_Trading_Strategies' TO TRUE.

Set the value of your starting account deposit/balance as the "Fixed_Trading_Funds" and for higher trading volumes, increase 'sfAI_Batch_Orders' with caution.

Super Fibo AI is a multi-Strategy E.A. with keen focus on the EURUD trading pair integrates over 120 independent trading strategies. Super Fibo AI has been cautiously designed and rigorously tested (with successful results to show) in the EURUSD environment for over 24 Years thus made suitable for consistent and long term trading activities. Attached (in the comments section) is the over TWENTY FOUR YEARS optimized and TESTED EURUSD setting - made ready for IMMEDIATE LIVE TRADING. See signal here - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931097?

Below are the descriptions of the Super Fibo AI input  parameters:

  • Current_Chart Enter intended trading symbol here. Ex. "EURUSD"
  • Current_Chart_Spread Important! Before optimization, enter the fixed spread value your broker charges here. Please keep value constant always. For currencies - EU, GU, please set at zero.
  • Symbol_1 Enter first matching Symbol with same direction and chart pattern as current chart ex - "GBPUSD".
  • Symbol_2 Enter Second matching Symbol with same direction and chart pattern as current chart ex - " NZDUSD ".
  • Symbol_3 Enter third matching Symbol with same direction and chart pattern as current chart ex - " AUDUSD ".
  • Symbols_TF Optimize symbols timeframe.
  • Fibo_Expn_Bars_Begin Bars past on which the Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement calculation is to begin. Ex. 0,2,3,5.
  • Pre_TurboExpn_Bars First point range.
  • TurboExpn_Bars Second point range.
  • Post_TurboExpn_Bars Third point range.
  • Pre_TurboExpn_Bars_Deviation Minimum Price difference between first and second point bar ranges. 
  • TurboExpn_Bars_Deviation Minimum Price difference between second and third point bar ranges.
  • Price_Expansion_TF Calculation Timeframe.
  • Pivot_Range Daily Pivot Moving Average Period for all the currencies.
  • Price_MA Moving Average Bars Convergence Period.
  • Trend_MA  Moving Average Bars Convergence Period II.
  • Price_Trend_TimeFrame Calculation TimeFrame.
  • Turbo_Range Turbo Engine Core Cross Moving Average.
  • Turbo_Interval  Interval Shift of Cross.
  • Turbo_TimeFrame Calculation Timeframe.
  • Gap Trading Turn this value on to trade gaps.
  • Negligible Gap Deviation This value multiplies the fixed spread and it describes gaps of less significance. 
  • Significant Gap Deviation This value determines the significant gaps that should make huge market impacts.
  • sfAI Fixed Lot Size Set Fixed Lot Size as desired. Zero value means increasing lot size is to be used.
  • Fixed Trading Funds Enter the amount of funds desired to be used for trading. Zero value means that EA will work with the available free margin based on the chosen Trading funds risk percent.
  • Trading Funds Risk Percent Enter the trading risk in percentage of chosen fixed trading funds.
  • sfAI Batch Orders Enter the number of trade orders to be released per trading signal.
  • sfAI Lot Amplifier Choose fixed value to amplify trading lot based on some market conditions.
  • sfAI Stability Boost Choose fixed value to boost trading lot based on some market conditions.
  • sfAI Specific Boost Choose fixed value to boost trading lot based on some market conditions.
  • sfAI Capitalist Boost Choose fixed value to boost trading lot based on some market conditions.
  • Profit Deviation Enter appropriate value. Deviation multiplies spread value.
  • Loss Deviation Enter appropriate value. Deviation multiplies spread value.
  • Friday Night Closures Set true to close all open trades at close of trading week (on friday night).
  • Max Daily DD Percent Enter appropriate value to maintain a maximum draw down percentage.
  • Loss Deviation Stop Loss value is a multiple of the spread offset the level 2 daily pivot point calculation.
  • HFT Lot Percent In Super Turbo AI, Trading Lot is calculated as a percentage of Account Balance. Please keep at low levels.
  • HFT Batch Orders This value multiplies the HFT Lot Percent value hence generating a smooth profitability curve. 
  • HFT Amplifier This value multiplies the HFT Lot Percent during a very stable market entry timing. 
  • HFT Entry TF Trade Opening Interval.


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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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